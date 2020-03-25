The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Edelstein announces he is quitting as Knesset Speaker

Yesh Atid MK Meir Cohen to become new Knesset speaker.

By GIL HOFFMAN, YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 25, 2020 11:21
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein announces that he will leave the role, March 25, 2020 (photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein announces that he will leave the role, March 25, 2020
(photo credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein announced Wednesday that he is quitting his post and will enable a vote to replace him as Knesset speaker.
The 61 MKs in Blue and White leader Benny Gantz's bloc are expected to initiate a vote to elect Blue and White MK Meir Cohen as Edelstein's replacement, but it is unclear when that vote will be able to happen. Cohen served as deputy Knesset speaker in the last functional Knesset until the April 2019 election.
In one of the most dramatic High Court of Justice decisions in history, five justices told Edelstein (Likud) late Monday night that he must hold a vote for the Blue and White party to potentially replace him no later than Wednesday.
The justices said they decided to issue a ruling after Edelstein refused to commit to any other set date and said he would delay the vote based on the ongoing political negotiations to form a government.
The High Court did not say what actions it would take if Edelstein attempted to ignore the ruling.
Edelstein (Likud) tried to tightrope-walk his way out of a constitutional confrontation with the High Court of Justice over whether and when he will allow a vote to replace him by the Blue and White party.
How the High Court and Edelstein handle the coming hours and days could determine the fate of the next government and how its branches of government relate to each other.
Earlier Monday, the High Court had tried to pressure Edelstein into committing to allowing the vote by Wednesday, giving him only until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to declare his intentions.
Edelstein obtained an extension until 9:00 p.m. to make his position known, in which he eventually employed both a stick and a carrot to try to get the High Court to give him breathing room.
On one hand, Edelstein made his own not-so-veiled threats to the court, that if it intervened to essentially force him out of office, it would permanently damage the court and the judicial establishment as politicized in the eyes of much of the Israeli public.
On the other hand, he tried a lighter, more legal tone to persuade the court that his postponing the vote against him has legal precedent and that he has not politicized the issue himself as Blue and White has argued.
Edelstein stated how weeks, and sometimes even more than a month, often passed between the swearing in of a new Knesset and the vote on a new speaker, as opposed to effectively a one-week deadline that Blue and White, and potentially the court, were suggesting.
The Knesset speaker tried to embrace Knesset Legal Adviser Eyal Yinon to show he had legal support even if Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit had vehemently attacked Edelstein’s position of delaying a vote to replace him as dangerous to democracy.
Yinon, for his own part, has expressed disagreement with Edelstein’s decision to delay the vote, but has provided enough ambiguity in his position to suggest the idea that giving Edelstein a short extension to try to get the political parties involved to reach a compromise is legally defensible.


