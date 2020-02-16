The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Edmond Hotel – the new Rosh Pina boutique spa delight

The hotel’s design was inspired by the Rosh Pina story dating back to the 19th century during the days of the Baron Rothschild.

By TALY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 09:51
THE EDMOND HOTEL has the elegance and classic atmosphere of the picturesque Rosh Pina (photo credit: ORI ACKERMAN)
(photo credit: ORI ACKERMAN)
The Edmond Hotel at Rosh Pina is a new boutique spa hotel featuring an outdoor heated pool and Jacuzzi, a spa with a gym and saunas. The hotel hosts guests ages 14 and above and is thus a perfect vacation location for those seeking a quiet vacation. While it was only opened a couple of months ago it is already raising a lot of interest among couples looking for a short holiday or for a day visit to the spa.
The hotel’s design was inspired by the Rosh Pina story dating back to the 19th century during the days of the Baron Rothschild. Edmond has the elegance and classic atmosphere of the picturesque Rosh Pina. The hotel building that is covered with Jerusalem stone is shaped like a U, with an oval staircase to the pool and spa level, with all areas, including the dining room, facing the pool. At twilight we enjoyed the sight of the pool’s lighting.
The 60 stylish hotel rooms are rather small, but just right. The décor is romantic with Jaffa style floor tiles and photographs of the historical Rosh Pina. There’s everything needed in the room including air-conditioning, WiFi, a flat-screen TV with cable channels, safe-deposit box, hair dryer, a small fridge and tea kettle. But what I mostly liked was that the towels were folded on the bed like swans. It’s very romantic! The towels and terrycloth bath robes were thick, of high quality, and fancy Sabon toiletries were provided in the bathroom.

The spa
We enjoyed the outdoor-pool; it is quite large and is well-suited also for a good swim. It is wonderful to swim in the fresh Galilee air. The pool is heated to 31°C (88°F) and is therefore well-suited for all-seasons use. The spacious open-air Jacuzzi faces it. It is elevated and is large enough for a group dip. I especially enjoyed it at dusk when the lights were on.
One of the main attractions here is the spa. In addition to the pool and Jacuzzi, there are dry and wet saunas and a well-equipped gym facing the pool area. We had a Swedish massage, which was very professional. There is no separate rest area, so we sat at the tea corner and had some herbal tea.

Food and beverages
The stay at Edmond is based on half-board, which means it includes breakfast and dinner. Both meals are served at the Victoria Restaurant in a buffet-style and include a large variety of food.
Dinner was organized in four areas: a salad bar including antipasti and two soup options; a warm buffet including fish, poultry, lamb, beef, and vegan dishes; and an active stand for pasta. The third was a variety of warm sides, and the last was a desserts buffet including lighter options such as fresh fruit salad. Each area included many options and types of food. The food is local Mediterranean and includes healthy choices.
At breakfast, the buffet includes plenty of salads and vegetables, boutique cheeses, antipasti and smoked fish. On the warmer side, there is shakshuka, French toast, crepes, burekas, warm potatoes and they prepare eggs by order. The sweeter part includes fruit, cereal, granolas, yogurt, jams, halvah, and more. Drinks, including cappuccino are served to the table.
Laurence Bar is the hotel’s lobby and bar; it has a colonial atmosphere with old wood and marble finish. In the afternoon and evening they serve food and cocktails, cognac, whiskey and aperitifs. A small library room with books is awaiting the guests with a fireplace in the winter. The hotel also has a wine room that offers wine workshops in the evenings (reservations are needed). For conferences and events, there are three specialized halls.

Location
The Edmond hotel is situated at the entrance to Rosh Pina, which enables quick access to and from the hotel. In addition, the Galilee Center mall is near the hotel, which is convenient for shopping and additional meals without moving the car. The Khan shopping mall is also within a short walking distance.
The winter brings with it great opportunities for trips around Rosh Pina, including the old center, Mitzpe Nimrod, Safed, Biriya Forest, Mount Cnaan, birdwatching at Agamon HaHula, the winter’s flowing rivers and waterfalls and skiing at Mount Hermon.

Hotel Edmond Rosh Pina, Derech Hagalil 35, Rosh Pina
Phone: 972-49-06-4555
en.edmond-hotel.co.il and hotel@edmond-hotel.co.il
The hotel has free underground parking and is wheelchair accessible.
The writer was a guest of the Edmond Hotel.


