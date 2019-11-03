Eight dogs in Qalansawe kept in terrible conditions, saved by rangers

One of the eight dogs rescued by the Ministry of Agriculture’s Plant protection and Inspections Services . (photo credit: AGRICULTURE MINISTRY)



Rangers on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Plant protection and Inspections Services found eight dogs kept in sub-standard conditions in Qalansawe , a press release on behalf of the ministry reported on Sunday.

The dogs were suffering from hunger and diseases, with some denied food and water and others served filthy drinking water.



In a press release, the Ministry warned that in addition to the diseases such dogs can pass on to humans, this is also a case in which animals suffer undue pain. The concept, which in Hebrew is known as Tzaar Baali Chaim, is a central one to the Jewish faith. Butchers are warned not to cause the cattle they slaughter undue pain.



The dogs were taken to a facility managed by the Ministry of Agriculture to be taken care of and restored to good health.



Members of the public who witness cases of animal cruelty are encouraged to call *9096 24 hours a day, seven days a week and report them to the authorities.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });