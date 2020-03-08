The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Erdan considers declaring ‘state of emergency’ as coronavirus spreads

“We are living in challenging times with the coronavirus and the long-standing and complex political situation.”

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 8, 2020 17:19
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said he is considering declaring a “state of national emergency” for Israel on Sunday.
Speaking at the opening of a new fire station in Jerusalem, Erdan said that he had spoken to police about the need to help enforce quarantines to help prevent the spread of the potentially lethal coronavirus, COVID-19.
“I am considering the need to declare a 'national emergency,' which would give officials wider powers,” he said. “We are living in challenging times with the coronavirus and the long-standing and complex political situation. But Israeli citizens know that even in times like these, there are those whose jobs have always been and always will be to keep their lives safe and secure. This is something that is not dependent on government or politics.”
Erdan also spoke about a decision he made to no longer allow Palestinians to visit prisoners because coronavirus is spreading in the PA.
"Cessation of visits to prisons is a necessity,” Erdan said. “The coronavirus’ arrival in prisons could result in mass infection of inmates and guards, and we must do our utmost to prevent such a scenario from materializing.”
Over the weekend, New York state’s governor declared a state of emergency, which allows a state to take special control of funds and resources.
On March 5, the State of Maryland’s Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state’s first positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and declared a state of emergency, as well, to ramp up Maryland’s coordinated response across all levels of government.
Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared the coronavirus “the worst pandemic in 100 years,” Israel has yet to declare a state of emergency. So far, 25 Israelis have been diagnosed with the novel virus and more than 80,000 Israelis are living under home-quarantine.


