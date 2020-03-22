The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Explainer: Need to defer your mortgage payment?

Among the most notable measures announced by the central bank is the option for existing customers to defer mortgage payments for up to four months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2020 13:02
A man enters the main branch of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. Picture taken July 18, 2016 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A man enters the main branch of Bank Hapoalim, Israel's biggest bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 18, 2016. Picture taken July 18, 2016
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
As many businesses grind to a halt amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, and households nationwide endure unexpected cash flow shortages, the Bank of Israel has sought to ease the financial burden by introducing a set of regulatory relief measures.
Among the most notable measures announced by the central bank is the option for existing customers to defer mortgage payments for up to four months. Other measures include offering loans to small and medium-sized businesses, offering deposits adjusted to market volatility, and expanding remote digital services.
Demonstrating the scope of financial difficulties caused by the outbreak, over 510,000 new claims for unemployment benefits have been submitted to the Israeli Employment Service since the beginning of March.
"Due to the consequences of the coronavirus crisis, we instructed the banks to enable a deferral of mortgage payments for eligible individuals, in order to help them manage in the near term and maintain their regular sequence of payments," said Accountant-General Rony Hizkiyahu.
For those seeking to defer their mortgage payments, applications can be submitted without going to the physical bank branch.
Bank Leumi: Applications for a three-month deferral can be made via a form available on the bank's website, requiring the mortgage holder's name, ID number and bank account details.
Bank Hapoalim: Customers are requested to leave their details and telephone number, and a representative will be in touch.
Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot: Deferrals up to four months can be requested via a form available on the bank's website, sent to a dedicated email address.
Bank of Jerusalem: Customers seeking a deferral for up to three months are requested to contact the bank's call center.
Bank Otsar Ha-Hayal: Customers are requested to log into their banking account and initiate an online conversation with a bank representative.

Discount Bank: Customers seeking a deferral for up to three months can either call the bank's mortgage call center or fill out a form which can be emailed or faxed to the bank.
Union Bank of Israel: Customers seeking a deferral for up to three months can submit a request via their online portal.


Tags Israel Bank of Israel finance Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo An Israeli 911: Why Israel doesn't have one single dispatch service? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by