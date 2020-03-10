Family of MDA worker with coronavirus is in quarantine

More than 100 people, including 33 toddlers, have been instructed to go into quarantine in Einav settlement in Samaria after close family members of an Magen David Adom (MDA) worker with coronavirus tested positive. The MDA employee was the first to be diagnosed with the virus without knowing its origin, according the Health Ministry.The mother, father and two of their children, were diagnosed on Monday afternoon and were transferred to the coronavirus isolation unit at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. The mother of the family is a caregiver at the preschool in Einav. Her co-workers at the preschool, all the children who attend and their families have all been asked to go into home quarantine, according to a letter sent out by the Shomron Regional Council in cooperation with the Health Ministry.Currently, the number of people who need to go into quarantine is 100, but that number is expected to go up. An emergency command center, which included professionals from the community was opened, according to Yossi Dagan, Chairman of the Shomron Regional Council. The letter explaining the complicated situation was sent out to the community Tuesday morning, after the council held an emergency meeting was held Monday evening. In a letter, the quarantine was announced, as well as a statement from the Health Ministry requesting information on anyone who returned from abroad before February 20 in order to help identify the origin of where the MDA worker contracted the virus. The community was also informed that, with consultation from the community's rabbi, the community's Purim party was cancelled, however other community activities are expected to continue as normal."We are in a complex and delicate situation with difficult days ahead of us," said Yossi Dagan. "We are working side by side with the Ministry of Health and the leadership of the Einav community. We are working together in favor of the health of the community while taking into account the quality of life for the healthy and those assisting the quarantined. The community is known for its strength and ability to handle complex situations, and we believe that we will be able to deal with this event. We do what we can to provide the best possible response for residents while still following all the guidelines of the professionals," he continued.