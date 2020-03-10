The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Family of MDA worker with coronavirus is in quarantine

Currently, the number of people to go into quarantine is 100, including 33 toddlers, but that number is expected to go up.

By CELIA JEAN  
MARCH 10, 2020 12:26
PIctured is the family from the Shomron community positively diagnosed with the coronavirus (photo credit: ROI HADI)
PIctured is the family from the Shomron community positively diagnosed with the coronavirus
(photo credit: ROI HADI)
More than 100 people, including 33 toddlers, have been instructed to go into quarantine in Einav settlement in Samaria after close family members of an Magen David Adom (MDA) worker with coronavirus tested positive. The MDA employee was the first to be diagnosed with the virus without knowing its origin, according the Health Ministry.
The mother, father and two of their children, were diagnosed on Monday afternoon and were transferred to the coronavirus isolation unit at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.
The mother of the family is a caregiver at the preschool in Einav. Her co-workers at the preschool, all the children who attend and their families have all been asked to go into home quarantine, according to a letter sent out by the Shomron Regional Council in cooperation with the Health Ministry.
Currently, the number of people who need to go into quarantine is 100, but that number is expected to go up. An emergency command center, which included professionals from the community was opened, according to Yossi Dagan, Chairman of the Shomron Regional Council.
The letter explaining the complicated situation was sent out to the community Tuesday morning, after the council held an emergency meeting was held Monday evening.
In a letter, the quarantine was announced, as well as a statement from the Health Ministry requesting information on anyone who returned from abroad before February 20 in order to help identify the origin of where the MDA worker contracted the virus. The community was also informed that, with consultation from the community's rabbi, the community's Purim party was cancelled, however other community activities are expected to continue as normal.
"We are in a complex and delicate situation with difficult days ahead of us," said Yossi Dagan.
"We are working side by side with the Ministry of Health and the leadership of the Einav community. We are working together in favor of the health of the community while taking into account the quality of life for the healthy and those assisting the quarantined.  The community is known for its strength and ability to handle complex situations, and we believe that we will be able to deal with this event. We do what we can to provide the best possible response for residents while still following all the guidelines of the professionals," he continued.


Tags health Health Ministry coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus is apolitical – editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak More Israelis want Netanyahu out of office than in By JEFF BARAK
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Feldman Coronavirus and Israel's tourism industry: Loss and hope – comment By MARK FELDMAN
Eli Kavon Ordinary Germans and Hitler’s prophecy By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 70,000 quarantined as 17th coronavirus patient discovered
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by