The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Far-right leader Ben Gvir calls for unity with religious-Zionist parties

This electoral weakness means that all three parties will be looking to unite with other factions.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 15, 2019 19:58
Itamar Ben-Gvir from the Otzma Yehudit party, attends a hearing at Israel's Supreme Court in Jerusalem March 13, 2019 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Itamar Ben-Gvir from the Otzma Yehudit party, attends a hearing at Israel's Supreme Court in Jerusalem March 13, 2019
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Itamar Ben Gvir, a leading figure in the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, called on ministers Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich to form one united party to run in the upcoming election.
Otzma ran on a joint list with Peretz’s Bayit Yehudi and Smotrich’s National Union in the April election, but the latter two ditched Ben Gvir’s outfit for the September election and united with Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett’s New Right party instead.
Otzma took just 83,000 votes in the September election, while a joint list of Bayit Yehudi and National Union is consistently polling either under the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent, or barely  above it.
This electoral weakness means that all three parties will be looking to unite with other factions.
“I call on Rabbi Rafi Speaking on Galei Yisrael Sunday morning, Ben Gvir called on Peretz and Smotrich to get together with him and formulate a plan for a united list of all three parties as soon as possible.
“I call on Rabbi Rafi Peretz and on Bezalel Smotrich and say it’s enough with the games. We can right now go into a room in the morning, and leave at night with an agreement [for a united electoral list] or with a primaries model,” said Ben Gvir on Galei Israel.
Ben Gvir argued that since the United Right party of Bayit Yehudi, National Union, and Otzma received a collective 159,000 votes in the April election, and Otzma by itself took 84,000 in the September election, it should theoretically make Otzma the strongest partner in any unity deal.
He said however that Otzma would not making demands to lead the list or get the first ministerial role, but simply to have a fair deal where “we win and they win.”
Speaking on Saturday night, Smotrich implied however that he was more interested in a repeat of the unity deal between Bayit Yehudit, National Union and New Right.
He said that he had “always opposed the divide in the  religious-Zionist community,” asserting that it was the splitting off of New Right from Bayit Yehudi in the April election that led to “the chaos we have today,” and did not even mention Otzma.
“If New Right had not left Bayit Yehudi and we would have run as one party we would be almost a year into a right-wing government right now,” said Smotrich on Saturday night on Channel 12 ’s Meet the Press program.
“The religious-Zionist movement must not split up, it must run together as one [party], it needs to be big, strong and dominant.”


Tags far-right Otzma Yehudit Ben-Gvir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A victory over hate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Israel is missing the opportunity of the century By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: MDI Health brings precision to medical prescriptions By HILLEL FULD
Jonathan Spyer Behind the Lines: The riddles of Baghdad By JONATHAN SPYER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by