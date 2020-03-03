'Feker Libi,' a song in four languages, to represent Israel at Eurovision

The people have spoken on Tuesday night and they chose “Feker Libi” by Doron Medalie and Idan Raichel out of the four possible songs for Eurovision 2020 contest winner Eden Alene to sing at this year’s Eurovision final in Rotterdam.The audience voting from home and the judges in the studio picked this tune after Alene performed all four possibilities on The Next Song for Eurovision, complete with gyrating dancers and glittery outfits to simulate as closely as possible the actual Eurovision show. Alene is of Ethiopian descent and so that made “Feker Libi,” which has lyrics in Amharic, as well as Arabic, English and Hebrew particularly fitting for her. The title is Amharic for “My beloved” or “The love of my life.” Votes were cast by three pop stars and three radio broadcasters who were at the studio, as well as a professional committee of musicians, in addition to the votes from viewers at home. “I didn’t have a favorite,” Alene, a bubbly teenager said in an interview on the news program following the broadcast on KAN 11, the government channel. Alene, who will turn 20 during the Eurovision festivities in May, said, “It’s a song that represents the whole country, it made me emotional, and it was also fun, fun.”The other songs were Savior in the Sound, with music and lyrics by Oren Emanuel, Ori Avni and Talia Londoner, a gentle ballad; Roots, with lyrics by Nathan Goshen and music by Goshen and Stav Berger, an upbeat pop song; and Rakata, by Gal Yosef Cohen, Ayal Yishay, Tzlil Klifi and Eran Kashi, another upbeat dance tune. The show opened with a medley of Israeli Eurovision songs going back decades, sung by finalists from this year’s Eurovision 2020 contest and Alene. Next, there were clips of Alene at every stage during the pre-Eurovision contest, and at home with her mother and friends. At the end of this segment, she was shown thumbing her passport. Looking at the passport, the Jerusalem-born Alene, who now lives in Kiryat Gat, said, “I want to win . . . Help me pick a song and if we choose well, we’ll win.”The host of the show, Lucy Ayoub, asked Alene, who in spite of her poise while performing is still a soft-spoken teen, if she could have dreamed three months ago that she would be here and she laughed and said no. As the voting drew to a close, the Shalva Band, a group of musicians, all of whom have a disability, performed. They are the official band of the Shalva organization for people with disabilities, and they performed a version of Toy, the song that Netta Barzilai sang in 2018 to win Eurovision, which drew an enthusiastic response.But amid the smiles and glamour, there was more serious news and shortly before the broadcast, KAN announced that the Israeli Eurovision delegation would skip a meet and greet in the Netherlands over fears of the novel coronavirus, according to a report on Ynet. It also said the delegation canceled their flight to Rotterdam for Eurovision preparations, due to the Health Ministry guidelines, which have stated that Israelis should only fly abroad if absolutely necessary.