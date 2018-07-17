July 17 2018
Filipino care-giver is key witness in murder of Tel Mond woman

Court extends remand of murder victim’s ex-husband by 10 days.

July 17, 2018
A Filipino carer who works for the Chaim family gave police investigators crucial information about the murder of Ofira Chaim which her ex-husband David Chaim has confessed to perpetrating, according to information released during a hearing at the Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday,

Israeli media suggested that the carer may have even seen the murder being carried out.

Chaim was found dead last Tuesday in the garden of her home in Tel Mond two weeks after she was reported missing.  Police found her body in the backyard of her home in the usually peaceful town of Tel Mond near Netanya after her son-in-law reported he had found a suspicious hole in the garden. Police suspect Chaim murdered his ex-wife in a dispute over money.

Additional relatives of Haim were arrested as well and police suspected that one of the daughters of Ofira and David Haim had been involved in the murder,  but all suspects aside from David Haim have since been released.

David Chaim confessed to the murder last week and denied that anyone else was involved. He told investigators: "Ofira came to our family compound after I initiated the meeting. When she came in, I pounced on her, dragged her to the backyard and I strangled her to death. only I did it."

At the court on Tuesday, Haim told reporters: "I'm sorry about what happened. I'm sorry about the argument we had. I love my daughters."

Chaim's remand was extended by ten days.



The Jerusalem Post´s Hebrew-language sister publication Maariv quoted Chaim's lawyers Shai Levi and Guy Maimon as saying: "We have not received any preliminary document that determines the cause of her death. We can say from experience that it takes about a month  and that is in addition to the investigation. We will wait patiently for the materials from the investigation and for the pathological opinion, which will shed light on the case and on all the questions that have been asked."

July 17, 2018
US Jerusalem Embassy to cost $21.5 million, not the $250,000 Trump said

By JTA

