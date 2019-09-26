A fire broke out in the old Israel Broadcasting Authority building, abandoned since its closure in March 2017.



The fire took place on September 22nd and required seven firefighting teams, who quickly entered the building and began scanning for people who might have been trapped in there, as the building has become a refuge for many homeless people, though no one was found.

The team then worked to let out the smoke which had built up inside the building. The processes took several hours to complete and required use of a special foam to protect the archived materials and furniture present.It took four hours to take control of the fire, and an investigation has begun to find out the cause.

