June 09 2018
|
Sivan, 26, 5778
|
Five fires in the Gaza Envelope, terror kites resume

Fires caused by terrorist activity have resulted in road closures in the south.

By JPOST.COM STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
June 9, 2018 17:16
A fire burns in scrubland on the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, near kibbutz Gevaram. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Five fires have been reported in and around Kibbutz Nir Am and kibbutz Be'eri during Saturday as the floating of burning terror kites into Israel from the Gaza Strip continues. Four of the fires were extinguished by Firefighters teams but one fire in kibbutz Be'eri is still raging.

Further fires were reported along Highway 34, which runs close to the northeast corner of the Gaza Strip, and near Nachal Asaf and HaBesor Stream in the same area.

The highway is currently blocked for traffic between Yad Mordechai Junction and Sderot Western Entrance, Israel Police spokesperson reported.

Police officers are manning the roadblocks and arson terror is suspected.

In addition two fires were reported, in Nachal Asaf in the western Negev and HaBesor Stream in the Northern Negev.

The fires are a continuation of weeks of kite arson coming from Gaza. The IDF has begun operating drones to combat the attacks and protect the farm lands and residents of the south.


