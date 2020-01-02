The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Flu death toll rises to 15, vaccines still in short supply

I’ve seen flu patients for many years, but we’ve never encountered a flu this severe and aggressive,” said Dr. Yaakov Lavi. One patient of his was a "completely healthy man."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JANUARY 2, 2020 15:36
Health Minister Yakov Litzman received the annual flu shot by Prof. Itamar Grotto in a school in Tel Aviv in October 18, 2018 (photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
Health Minister Yakov Litzman received the annual flu shot by Prof. Itamar Grotto in a school in Tel Aviv in October 18, 2018
(photo credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
A 40-year-old man became the 15th victim to die of the flu this season after he died from complications caused by the flu on Thursday. Vaccines were in short supply with health providers around the country as Israelis rushed to get vaccinated in light of the severe flu season.
The man, who was not vaccinated, arrived at the Shiba Hospital in Tel Aviv this week in severe condition and was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit for Cardiac Surgery, according to Channel 13.
In the past week, 35 people have been hospitalized in severe condition due to complications caused by the flu, according to Israel Hayom. Since the start of the season, 133 people have been hospitalized in severe condition, including 39 children. The number of deaths is lower compared to the same period last year and two years ago.
A nine-year-old girl was transferred to Shiba Hospital on Thursday in severe condition. Earlier this week, a 26-year-old pregnant was hospitalized in severe condition in Shiba Hospital due to complications caused by the flu and doctors induced the birth of her baby. The baby is healthy.
Prof. Dr. Yaakov Lavi stated that “veteran doctors such as us have never encountered such aggressiveness with the disease, and this is a warning sign for us all.”
“I’ve seen flu patients for many years, but we’ve never encountered a flu this severe and aggressive,” said Lavi, stressing that a patient he was treating who is now in critical condition was a “completely healthy man. You can’t think, ‘this won’t happen to me.”
Prof. Itamar Grotto, deputy director general of the Health Ministry, added that flu in the winter is nothing new, but that the early and quick spread of the disease is unusual. “These two phenomena show that the peak is still ahead of us, and we definitely need to prepare for a winter that will not be simple.”
Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman stated on Tuesday that anyone who doesn't get vaccinated may be invalidated from receiving certain benefits from the government, according to Walla! news. Litzman called on Wednesday to establish a vaccine-production facility in Israel to allow Israel to better prepare for a larger population, without having to rely on international pharmaceutical companies, which may or may not be able to provide for Israel’s needs.
20% of the population has been vaccinated against the flu this season. Health care providers have repeatedly announced in the past week that they keep running out of vaccines as the Health Ministry struggles to bolster their supplies. 100,000 more vaccinations have been ordered and will arrive in Israel in the next two weeks. In the branches of the Maccabi health care provider, signs were displayed announcing that vaccines would arrive in the second half of January.
Due to delays by the WHO, vaccinations were not offered in Israel at the expected dates but were delayed to early November.
Earlier this month, the Israel Center for Disease Control found that amid a substantial rise in flu cases, the H1N1 strain of the flu, also known as Swine Flu, was the dominant strain affecting Israelis, according to Israel Hayom.
Jerusalem Post Staff and Omri Ron contributed to this report.


Tags health flu Health Ministry Ya'acov Litzman Vaccinations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo On same page By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies