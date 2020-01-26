Likud MK David Bitan indicted for bribery

Attorney General Avichai Mandelbleit released on Sunday his decision to indict Likud MK David Bitan for bribery. Bitan allegedly accepted hundreds of thousands of shekels when he was the vice mayor of Rishon Letzion in exchange for promoting the business interests of various powerful businessmen, Kan reported.He will stand trial alongside former Rishon Letzion mayor Dov Tzur. Bitan’s legal team claimed that all the allegations are false and that when the court will begin its sessions the accusations “will lift like a fog.” Bitan, who is very close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was mentioned as a possible minister when Netanyahu was forced to resign his ministerial duties when indicted for bribery and breach of trust. He was nominated to be minister of agriculture on 5 January, but withdrew a few days later prior to a Knesset vote on his appointment.