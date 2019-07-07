Fox News’ Mark Levin honored at Friends of Zion Museum

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

The Friends of Zion Museum hosted an event for several United States ambassadors to Europe and honored guests from an American delegation celebrating the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel. At the event, Mark Levin, host of the nationally syndicated radio show The Mark Levin Show, Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News, and a former advisor in the Reagan administration, was honored with the “FOZ Defender Award” for his steadfast support of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.



Through radio, TV and other multimedia channels, Mark Levin actively shares his perspective with millions of weekly listeners and over two million followers on social media. According to FOZ, Levin’s broadcasts have influenced his audience to stand with Israel and the Jewish people, advocating on behalf of the common values and principles that both countries stand for, in addition to the special friendship the US and Israel have formed over more than seventy years of relations.



Upon receiving the award, Levin stated: “I promise to continue to fight for this country (Israel) and for the United States.” He continued in thanking Israel’s Christian friends for their support, Sheldon and Dr. Miriam Adelson for their generous philanthropy, and the Friends of Zion Museum for its work in strengthening the State of Israel.



Echoing his words, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman noted “the theme that resonates tonight is that nobody can do it alone and everyone needs a partner.”



Levin and his family arrived in Israel as part of a delegation led by Friedman that included US ambassadors to Europe, in order to better understand the region’s challenges and potential, as well as to celebrate the US-Israel alliance. Friedman has brought a number of guests to the Museum in a supporting role of its vision and is a true friend of Israel



In December 2017, the FOZ Museum gave President Donald Trump the “Friends of Zion Award” for his unwavering support and defense of the State of Israel. Previous recipients of this prestigious award were: former US President George W. Bush, President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala, President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Jason Greenblatt, the Trump administration’s Middle East envoy, and recently, Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson.



The Friends of Zion is currently developing an Ambassador Institute which includes the first Christian Zionist think tank. The Friends of Zion Museum is a $100 million project and is building an educational center, a think tank, a communications center and an online university. This think tank, in cooperation with the top Christian think tanks from around the world, will in joint effort build a roadmap for decision makers and enlighten the epicenters of politics, economy and the media for hundreds of millions.



The online university partnered with “Blackboard,” the world’s largest educational platform that is worth $2.3 billion, will prepare millions to fight anti-Semitism and inspire them to defend the Jewish people and the State of Israel. It has become one of the top must-see sites in Israel for all tourists and Israeli residents.

