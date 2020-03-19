The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Friedman: US, Israel to emerge stronger than ever

The Jerusalem Post checked in on Friedman and found him to be in high spirits and confident about the ability of the US and Israel to pull through the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 19, 2020 21:34
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman looks on as he speaks during a briefing at The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs in Jerusalem February 9, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman looks on as he speaks during a briefing at The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs in Jerusalem February 9, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Speaking while under quarantine, US envoy keeps spirits high with full work load
US Ambassador David Friedman usually has a very busy schedule, going from one meeting to another with Israeli officials, flying to Washington to meet with US President Donald Trump, or addressing major Israeli or American organizations.
This week, however, Friedman was forced to scale back. After attending the AIPAC Policy Conference at the beginning of the month and returning to Israel after March 5, the ambassador had to self-quarantine for a few days under the Health Ministry’s instructions. He has since been working mostly from home.
The Jerusalem Post checked in on Friedman and found him to be in high spirits and confident about the ability of the US and Israel to pull through the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jerusalem Post’: It may be too early to ask this question, but how do you think this pandemic will end?
Ambassador Friedman: I have no doubt that the US and Israel will both recover, learn important lessons and emerge stronger. Both countries are taking extraordinary measures to arrest the spread of the virus and they will succeed.

Has the diplomacy business shut down?
Fortunately, no. There are still telephones and email, and I remain in close contact with all my colleagues and counterparts. But public health is everyone’s priority, and we have to get this crisis under control as the first order of business.

Between this current crisis and the upcoming US election, do you think that there is still a chance for the Trump peace plan to get off the ground?
Absolutely. While controlling COVID-19 comes first, the plan remains an important US priority, and we will move forward with it.

With countries closing off their borders, will this have a long-term impact on trade and other international ties?
In most cases, don’t think so. I think the international markets will restore in an efficient manner. But I do expect that some countries may want to minimize their reliance on neighbors for essential items.

Does the US plan to lead the call for China to change poor food safety policies that led to the outbreak of SARS and probably the novel coronavirus?
When this is over, I’m sure there will be a serious and comprehensive effort to learn all appropriate lessons from this terrible experience. Undoubtedly, that effort will include a deep dive into how this virus arose and began to spread.

So when do you think it ends?
I’m no expert, but my sense is that in a few months the trend recedes, immunity grows and eventually a vaccine is developed. That’s how this has resolved in the past. And at that point I think the economy roars back.

But isn’t this an unprecedented risk?
Not really. In just the last two centuries, we’ve confronted everything from the bubonic plague to polio to measles, rubella, typhus and whooping cough. My sister and brother grew up in the mid 1950s when polio killed or paralyzed tens of thousands of Americans per year. My parents were petrified of polio. But the world survived even with the fear and the unfortunate mortality.

Then why does this seem so different?
I think the response is unprecedented and the visibility is unprecedented. The infectious disease experts now understand how to stem the advancement of the disease, and the global quarantine certainly is new. The entire world is watching the spread in real time, and the numbers come out daily with 24/7 commentary. We are not used to this type of isolation, and with the bombardment of information, our reactions may have become obsessive. And, of course, the curtailment on mobility is destroying parts of the world economy.
But in an important sense, all the dislocation we are seeing is the cost of saving lives that generations ago probably would have been lost.

You don’t sound that concerned?
I am very concerned about the short term — people getting sick and so many people losing their livelihood. We must do everything we can to bridge people through this crisis by making sure they keep their homes and have plenty of food and necessary medicine and other treatments. That should be our priority, and I see this being recognized both in the US and in Israel. Those who are in a position to give to charity also should increase their giving, even if their stock portfolios are down — the stocks will come back.

Did you buy any stocks after the market crashed?
I jumped into some index funds. I thought it was both smart and patriotic. If I make any money, I’ll give it away.

Any advice for the homebound?
I think we all have lengthy lists of things we would like to do if we only had the time. For those of us who now have the time, and can check off some items without leaving home, we should seize the advantage.
For those with small kids at home, they are probably busier than ever. I hope that the experience brings parents and children even closer together. And for the elderly who are homebound without the weekly visits from grandchildren, I hope they can connect virtually during this rough period and stay healthy.
 
I noticed your tweets of late have included inspirational messages from the Bible?
I’m trying to help keep up people’s spirits. I think it’s very important and it’s something I can do to be productive.
Staying at home can cause excessive focus on yourself, which is not good for one’s mental health. For our own sake, we should try as best we can to help others even from within our isolation.

How is everyone feeling?
Thank God, everyone is fine. We all feel good and have no symptoms. Neither Tammy nor I have any living parents, so, unlike many of our contemporaries, we don’t have that worry.
 
Is the whole family staying home?
All but my daughter Talia, who lives with her husband in Tel Aviv and is working every day as a nurse. I worry that she will remain healthy. Because of what she does, she is the most at risk, but mentally she is the strongest because she is out every day helping people. We are very proud of her.
 
Have you been doing any reading while stuck at home?
This week I read a book on the Battle of Valley Forge and on the Exodus, which attempted to carry Holocaust refugees to Israel but was denied entry by the British. Both were incredibly inspiring. It is amazing what people of faith and commitment can accomplish even in the face of enormous challenges.


Tags Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beware racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Magen David Adom worker test kit as he arrives for a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem on March 17, 2020
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by