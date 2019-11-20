NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

GRAPEVINE: Writing in Jerusalem, Honoring the Holocaust

Some 100 years earlier, German poet Heinrich Heine, who was born Jewish but converted to Christianity, wrote that where one burns books, one will in the end burn people.’ It was a fateful prophecy.

Ruben Mass house. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Ruben Mass house.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Katamon Books, the tiny store in HaPalmach Street has shelves of books from floor to ceiling, as well as in the central floor space. But somehow proprietor Rachel Linden managed to squeeze in enough chairs to comfortably seat all the people who came for the launch of Brenda Shaw’s timely – or possibly timeless – intriguing book Running Home, which illustrates that Jews simply cannot flee from or turn their backs on antisemitism.
Buoyed by Susan Bellos and Diane Greenberg of the Jerusalem Writers Group, of which she is also a member, Shaw read excerpts from the book, thus allowing her audience to better grasp what she wanted to say. Sometimes at such events, when someone other than the writer reads a chapter here and there, one can see the writer wince at every errant vocal inflection
Shaw (better known to her friends as Brenda Herzberg), was commended as much for her reading as for the content of the book and her descriptive style of writing.
 A psychiatrist by profession who specialized in child and family psychiatry, when asked by someone in the audience what prompted her to become an author, replied that she had always wanted to write, and that it wasn’t all that unusual for people in the medical profession to become authors. She cited as examples Somerset Maugham, Anton Chekhov and A.J. Cronin.
The book, she said, is not autobiographical, but is a conglomerate of bits and pieces of case histories plus snippets from her own life, which she has blended into a work of fiction with which many readers will be able to identify.
■ PERHAPS BECAUSE this is the 80th anniversary year of the outbreak of the Second World War that led to the Holocaust, and because the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz will be commemorated this coming January, and perhaps because the resurgence of the kind of antisemitism that preceded the Holocaust, Jewish organizations and institutions in Israel and the Diaspora are placing greater emphasis on Holocaust-related subjects.
The National Library, for instance, is sending out notices that its archives contain two pages from the infamous burning of the books in Berlin’s Opera Square, where in May, 1933 at the instigation of Joseph Goebbels, the Reich Minister of Propaganda, that all un-German books be burned, more than 25,000 nooks were tossed into the fire. This, of course, included many Jewish books, both religious and secular.
Some 100 years earlier, German poet Heinrich Heine, who was born Jewish but converted to Christianity, wrote that where one burns books, one will in the end burn people.’ It was a fateful prophecy.
Among the throng who witnessed the burning of the books in 1933 was a Jewish publisher by the name of Ruben Mass, who cast his hand into the inferno and rescued two pages charred at the edges. That same year, he left Germany and came with his family to Jerusalem. He was among the first Jews to take up residence in Talbiya, which was a predominantly Arab neighborhood. But his neighbors liked him and made him the mukhtar. He continued with his publishing and book-selling business, but realizing the historic value of the pages he had saved from the flames, he sent them to the National Library. One of his sons, Yonatan, a scientist, in later years was the recipient of the Israel Defense Prize. Another son Danny, who had been an excellent student and was a talented artist, was also an impressive military commander.
In January 1948, Danny was the commander of a group of soldiers who were sent to help defend the besieged settlement of Gush Etzion. They were called the Mountain Platoon and they were sent to deliver ammunition and other supplies.
The plan was to carry supplies on their backs and to find their way at night because there were British police and hostile Arab villages in the area. Originally there were 38 men including Mass. One sprained his ankle and two others accompanied him to the safety of Hartuv. The 35 remaining soldiers were ambushed at dawn. They fought bravely, but were vastly outnumbered and massacred. They were later buried in a mass grave known as the grave of the Lamed Hey. A monument has been erected on the site.
Notwithstanding his grief over his son, Ruben Mass made a distinction between his Arab neighbors and the Arabs responsible for the massacre. In May, 1948, when most of his Arab neighbors fled in response to the Declaration of Israel’s Independence, Rubin Mass did his utmost to protect their homes to prevent a takeover by Jewish squatters, although he was not very successful in this endeavor.


Tags Holocaust Jerusalem gush etzion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by