The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Government formation bills on track for Thursday deadline

Lapid on bloated government: ‘You don’t need 52 people under a stretcher’

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 4, 2020 21:12
NETANYAHU AND Gantz – can they put their animosity aside and serve the public? (photo credit: CORINNA KERN AMIR COHEN REUTERS)
NETANYAHU AND Gantz – can they put their animosity aside and serve the public?
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN AMIR COHEN REUTERS)
The Knesset committee legislating the formation of a new government succeeded in voting down more than 9,000 amendments from the opposition in less than two days, putting the bills on track to pass by Thursday night's deadline.
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who is the Knesset speaker, threatened to take advantage of a rarely used loophole to expedite passing the bills. The filibuster-busting clause, known as Clause 98, would have allowed him to stop the voting at any point. But the opposition agreed to limit itself to only 1,000 proposed amendments in votes in the Knesset plenum.
Deliberations on the bills in the plenum will restart on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. and will continue all night. Voting on final readings of the bills will begin on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in order to end by Thursday night's deadline, when the Knesset's mandate to form a government ends.
The bills are intended to guarantee Blue and White's support for Netanyahu being given up to two weeks by President Reuven Rivlin to finalize the formation of the government.
"There is no justification for using Clause 98 now just because they don't trust Netanyahu and don't want to sign for him before they pass the laws," a Yesh Atid spokesman said.
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid said his faction would support the government's efforts to fight the coronavirus and fight government corruption.
"This government is the reason no one believes politicians anymore," Lapid said at a Knesset press conference. "They are shamelessly taking advantage of a national crisis to create jobs for themselves. No one needs a government of 36 ministers and 16 deputy ministers, with 52 ministerial offices, drivers, offices, budgets and jobs for everyone. It would have a huge budget and be an incredible waste. It would mean hundreds of millions wasted at a time when the economy is on the verge of collapse."
Lapid complained that the government lacks a plan for fighting the virus and is not taking responsibility. He mocked Gantz's defense of Blue and White joining the government.
"I might not have been chief of staff, but even I know you don’t need 52 people under a stretcher," he said.
One change already made is that the Knesset committee legislating the formation of a new government passed an amendment on Monday that changes the special majority for repealing the rotation between Netanyahu and Gantz from 75 MKs to 70.
Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked said the number of MKs was decreased because the government cannot rely on the support of Yamina. The bills will be passed before negotiations with Yamina get into high gear.
A Likud spokesman said that Netanyahu still wants the party in his government.
A Blue and White official said lowering the special majority was an attempt to decrease criticism from the Supreme Court.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Yair Lapid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Banning Hezbollah: A welcome and overdue step By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
2 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
5 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by