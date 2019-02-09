Hadassah Hospital spokesperson: There will be no strike tomorrow

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

In a late effort to avoid a Hadassah Hospital doctors' strike called for Sunday, the hospital's management applied for a labor court injunction on Friday to prevent the walkout going ahead as planned. According to the hospital spokesperson the injunction was approved and there will be no strike tomorrow.

Hospital management called on patients to remain updated regarding strike activity through the media, while urging them "not to cancel their arrival to Hadassah on the basis of the doctors' announcements."





"There is no strike at Hadassah tomorrow. The public is invited to receive medical treatment as usual and according to the schedule set for it. The Jerusalem Labor Court ruled that Hadassah doctors would not remain silent until after the hearing. In light of the Ministry of Health's request to Hadassah doctors to return and not to strike tomorrow for an illegal strike that could harm patients, the Hadassah administration appealed to the Labor Court yesterday for an injunction against the strike," according to a release by a Hadassah spokesperson.



"The judge ruled that until the hearing on the subject on Sunday, there would be no strike by Hadassah doctors. Hadassah patients are invited to receive medical services at the hospital as usual and according to the schedule set for them.



Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman also called on the doctors to return to work, with the Health Ministry warning that a strike during the busy winter months is likely to harm sick patients.

On Thursday, the Israel Medical Association informed Rotshtein that "in the wake of harmful and destructive measures" including stopping the absorption of new doctors already accepted for work at Hadassah, medical staff would strike from 8 a.m. on Sunday for an unlimited period of time.

Should the strike go ahead as planned, the hospital will operate on the basis of its reduced Shabbat and festival staff framework.

