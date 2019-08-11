Haifa and Eilat welcome 27 US oceanography grad students

Twenty-seven graduate students from the US will be heading to the University of Haifa and the Interuniversity Institute for Marine Science in Eilat in November to study oceanography.



The program was started to forge connections between upcoming oceanography professionals with their international counterparts. The students will be placed in 25 labs throughout Israel, Canada, Australia and Sweden.

One student, Elena Forchielli, a fourth-year PhD student at Boston University, said, "I’m excited to perform experiments at the University of Haifa that my lab doesn’t have the capacity to carry out in Boston."The University of Haifa's Charney School of Marine Science is positioned on the Mediterranean Sea to allow students to be up close and personal with life under the sea.

