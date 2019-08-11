Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Haifa and Eilat welcome 27 US oceanography grad students

This will be the first cohort of the Limnology and Oceanography Research Exchange program.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 11, 2019 16:00
A clownfish and a sea anemone find shelter in plastic waste in a coral reef off the coast of Eilat

A clownfish and a sea anemone find shelter in plastic waste in a coral reef off the coast of Eilat. (photo credit: DR. ADI LAVY)

Twenty-seven graduate students from the US will be heading to the University of Haifa and the Interuniversity Institute for Marine Science in Eilat in November to study oceanography.

The program was started to forge connections between upcoming oceanography professionals with their international counterparts. The students will be placed in 25 labs throughout Israel, Canada, Australia and Sweden.

One student, Elena Forchielli, a fourth-year PhD student at Boston University, said, "I’m excited to perform experiments at the University of Haifa that my lab doesn’t have the capacity to carry out in Boston."

The University of Haifa's Charney School of Marine Science is positioned on the Mediterranean Sea to allow students to be up close and personal with life under the sea.


