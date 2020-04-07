Hamas plans to demand medical aid from Israel due to coronavirus – report

Should Hamas see it is facing a collapse in the Gaza Strip due to COVID-19, it plans to demand Israel provide medical aid, Channel 13 reporter Zvi Yehezkeli said on Tuesday, Maariv reported

“We need to examine this thing,” he said, “and the IDF is also looking into it. Eventually, the coronavirus crisis can become rockets fired at Israel.”

Speaking about the larger Arab world, Yehezkeli argued that it is still in a state of denial about the true scope of the virus. According to him, Turkey and Syria are about to experience massive shocks.

Quoting the Islamic scholar Yusuf al-Qaradawi, who said “we Arabs love to drive a Mercedes, yet we never invented one,” Yehezkeli argued that people in the Arab world are very much aware of the technological gap between them and others, including Israel.