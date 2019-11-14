NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hamas slams EU, claims ‘Zionist lobby’ dominates Brussels

Statements come amid ceasefire announced early Thursday following intense exchanges in Gaza between IDF and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Palestinians take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
Palestinians take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
In the wake of the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas slammed the European Union for its “weak position towards the Palestinian cause” and claimed that a “Zionist lobby” dominated “political actors in Brussels.”
The statement on Thursday was released by Dr. Basem Naim, the head of Hamas’ International Relations Office. Naim has held other Hamas positions in the past in the health ministry and sports ministry in Gaza. “Once again, the European Union expresses a weak position towards the Palestinian cause,” he said. The EU now reflects “the Zionist lobby’s domination over political actors in Brussels.” The statement was sent in English to a Hamas account for journalists and also posted on their website.
It reflects Hamas reactins to the crises over the last few days in which Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired more than 350 rockets at Israel in response to Israel’s killing of a PIJ commander on Tuesday. Hamas, which has run the Gaza Strip for twelve years, claimed  that 25 Palestinian civilians had been killed in the last 48 hours. It condemned EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic for her statements about the EU position. “Indeed the stance of the EU is unfair and totally biased towards the Israeli occupation.” Hamas says that the EU has blamed “homemade rockets and projectiles launched from the Gaza Strip, while turning a blind eye to the onging Israeli aggression against our people.”
The EU released a statement on November 12 that condemned as unacceptable the firing of rockets on civilians in Israel.  The EU called for de-escalation and supported Egypt’s efforts to bring about a ceasefire. “The EU has consistently reiterated, only a political solution can put an end to these continuing cycles of violence.”
Hamas says it expected the EU to call on “the Israeli occupation to abide by the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law and stop its aggression immediately.” Hamas says that the firing of rockets, which Hamas did not take part in during this round of righting, “came as a response t the Israeli occupation’s continuing crimes against our people.” Hamas wants the EU to call for Israel to end its blockade of Gaza. It also says the EU should for an end to the “occupation of our land and holy places.” Hamas now says the EU cannot play a pivotal role in the conflict if it doesn’t take a balanced position.


Tags Israel Gaza IDF rockets
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gil Troy Whacking Israel as a one-dimensional piñata isn’t ‘nuanced dialogue’ By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace - A personal note during the Gaza rockets By GERSHON BASKIN
Jeff Barak An appointment that smacks of panic and paranoia By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Yair Netanyahu’s gaffes By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield Is continued military aid to Israel in jeopardy? By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Israeli schools, stores to start reopening after day-long shut down
A CLASSROOM
4 Russian submarine found near Israeli coast
The Russian nuclear submarine Dmitrij Donskoj
5 Israel strikes deputy Islamic Jihad chief's home in Damascus - casualties
Site of tSite of the alleged Israeli attack against Islamic Jihad in Damascus on Tuesdayhe alleged Israeli attack in Damascus on Tuesday
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by