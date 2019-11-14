In the wake of the ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hamas slammed the European Union for its “weak position towards the Palestinian cause” and claimed that a “Zionist lobby” dominated “political actors in Brussels.”The statement on Thursday was released by Dr. Basem Naim, the head of Hamas’ International Relations Office. Naim has held other Hamas positions in the past in the health ministry and sports ministry in Gaza. “Once again, the European Union expresses a weak position towards the Palestinian cause,” he said. The EU now reflects “the Zionist lobby’s domination over political actors in Brussels.” The statement was sent in English to a Hamas account for journalists and also posted on their website.It reflects Hamas reactins to the crises over the last few days in which Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired more than 350 rockets at Israel in response to Israel’s killing of a PIJ commander on Tuesday. Hamas, which has run the Gaza Strip for twelve years, claimed that 25 Palestinian civilians had been killed in the last 48 hours. It condemned EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic for her statements about the EU position. “Indeed the stance of the EU is unfair and totally biased towards the Israeli occupation.” Hamas says that the EU has blamed “homemade rockets and projectiles launched from the Gaza Strip, while turning a blind eye to the onging Israeli aggression against our people.”The EU released a statement on November 12 that condemned as unacceptable the firing of rockets on civilians in Israel. The EU called for de-escalation and supported Egypt’s efforts to bring about a ceasefire. “The EU has consistently reiterated, only a political solution can put an end to these continuing cycles of violence.”Hamas says it expected the EU to call on “the Israeli occupation to abide by the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law and stop its aggression immediately.” Hamas says that the firing of rockets, which Hamas did not take part in during this round of righting, “came as a response t the Israeli occupation’s continuing crimes against our people.” Hamas wants the EU to call for Israel to end its blockade of Gaza. It also says the EU should for an end to the “occupation of our land and holy places.” Hamas now says the EU cannot play a pivotal role in the conflict if it doesn’t take a balanced position.