The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Hands-free' crutches stand their own for injured IDF soldiers

IAI and TOM organizations develop new solutions for wounded soldiers that can be given to civilians.

By STAV NAMER/MAARIV  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 07:39
Motti and the engineers (photo credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)
Motti and the engineers
(photo credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) engineers participated in a joint project with Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) to develop an advanced solution to the challenges faced by injured IDF soldiers. 

One of the participants of the project, 35-year-old Motti Elmaliach, suffered multiple injured during his service in the Border Police. "I'm suffering from several difficulties, an injury in my right leg, a damaged nervous system and PTSD," he said.
"I use crutches and asked the engineers for special ones which could stand up by themselves (like a stand, in a sense). After a month and a half they already had a prototype to show me."
The head of IAI social services Dana Falnner Derech said "three years ago, we participated in Good Deeds Day and saw that engineers, who do very complex things on a daily basis, can develop products that will change the lives of people with disabilities."
"After that day I said to myself: "why should we do it only once a year? And then I made this project," "There was a huge following and these days we're on the second cycle of the project, and in it we're working with eight injured soldiers with various difficulties to which there are no market solutions that can help them, or there is one and it's prohibitively expensive."  
According to her, during the project, the engineers created cheap and easy solutions for tailored needs. "Once that's done, we put the specs on the internet so that people all over the worlds who suffer from the same problems can create the devices," Falnner emphasized. "We're working with the TOM, which allows this platform. There are no registered patents here or anything like that, but just over 100 people (in the current cycle) who volunteer to make a change for the better in others' lives."
Uri Avihil, an engineer who worked on the "Bereshit" lunar spacecraft at IAI is one of the leaders of the teams. "It all started with an email we revived, where we were asked who was willing to volunteer. Since I was on a previous project in which we helped special needs kids, I knew the concept and the challenges we would face on the technological level," he said. "On my team we have ten people from different fields, and each contributes what they can".
Avihil explained the work process: "At first we met with Motti Elmaliach to understand what it is he is facing. We had a long conversation and then started work, as well as letting him know what was going on every step of the way" Avihil spoke about what it is they were making for him: "He presented a few problems for us, namely that the crutches can't stand up by the themselves, so it's a whole mess when he has to hold something with one of his arms, like a cup of coffee, if he's sitting at a restaurant he has to put the stilts aside on the floor so they won't block passage ways"
"To assist Motti we built a sort of tripod which is meant to make them stand at all times." Avihil said. "Anyone who uses crutches and saw our development said immediately that that they too need something like it. Our goal here is not just helping Motti but making a solution for the entirety of the public." Elmaliach summarized: "For seven years I've been using crutches and this [new innovation] can help make me more independent because these days I still need help lifting the crutches. This is easier and more accessible, especially if you need to hold something."
Gidi Greenstein, the founder of the TOM organization added: "The products developed during IAI activities will be added to hundreds of other products developed over the last few years for the good of all handicapped people around the world. We're proud to be partnered with IAI and proud for the right to share these product on our website, thus allowing about a quarter of a billion handicapped and elderly around the world to enjoy the fruits of Israeli technological advancement."  


Tags IDF soldiers IDF Soldiers
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordanian king: Relations with Israel are at an 'all time low' By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emanuele Giaufret The EU and settlement products – what’s true, what’s not By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by