The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Harel Brigade Fighters Heritage: Keeping the Palmach legacy alive

Of all the fighters of the Independence war, only three men are still with us: David Levin, Avraham Savir (Stashevsky) and Shmuel Lalkin, all in their mid-90s

By PEGGY CIDOR  
FEBRUARY 7, 2020 00:38
THE GROUP: (front row, left to right) Eliezer Ben-Ami, responsible for making the hand grenade that blew up Barasani and Feinstein; Shmuel Lalkin; and David Levin. (Back row) Eilat Lieber, director of the Tower of David Museum, and Yonni Amir, head of the Harel Association. (photo credit: ILANA SILVERMAN RICHTER)
THE GROUP: (front row, left to right) Eliezer Ben-Ami, responsible for making the hand grenade that blew up Barasani and Feinstein; Shmuel Lalkin; and David Levin. (Back row) Eilat Lieber, director of the Tower of David Museum, and Yonni Amir, head of the Harel Association.
(photo credit: ILANA SILVERMAN RICHTER)
The rain, the wind and biting cold painted the Old City’s walls gray and made its pavement slippery – but it required much more than that to stop the group of Independence War veterans and their families from meeting up, this time as free men, in the prison where the British kept them for years.
Last Friday morning, the Tower of David Museum and the Museum of Underground Prisoners saluted the Palmach fighters from the Harel-Palmach Brigade who were captured by the British and imprisoned. Three of them, led by Yoni Amir, the son of Daniel Amir (Katz) who was a fighter and a mortar battalion and today the living spirit behind the association of these veterans, were able to come to remember. They are still passionate about their own history and the events they were part of.
Of all the fighters of the Independence war, only three men are still with us: David Levin, Avraham Savir (Stashevsky) and Shmuel Lalkin, all in their mid-90s. The tour began at the Kishle, in the Tower of David Museum, and continued with a visit to the Central Prison in the Russian Compound, where the prisoners were incarcerated after their trial. There, in Room 23 where they resided, they met and again encountered many the prison facilities that played roles in their imprisoned lives: solitary confinement cells, workshops, exercise yards, etc.
The nonprofit Harel Brigade Fighters Heritage organization, which preserves the legacy of the brigade from 1948 to today through the Facebook group “Friends of Harel Brigade Fighters Heritage organization,” arranges heritage tours and other activities like this one. The organization was founded in the 1980s by Uri Ben-Ari z”l and other commanders of the Harel Brigade from the Six Day War, with the purpose of remembering and passing on the heritage of the fighters and fallen of the brigade, and preserving their memories. Uri Ben-Ari himself was a company commander in the 4th Battalion, Haportzim, of the Palmach-Harel Brigade in the battles of the War of Independence in the area of the road to Jerusalem, and afterward commanded the Harel Brigade as a reservist in the Six Day War.
Amir’s recounting of the details of the story of his own father and of all the fighters of the brigade who accomplished the right thing at the right time culminated in a moving encounter. David Levin, from the Harel Brigade and also a prisoner of the British in those days, arrived last at the gathering and was welcomed by Shmuel Eliezer Ben-Ami. Ben Ami was not a member of the Harel Brigade, but a fighter of “Lehi” known to be the one who prepared the grenades hidden in oranges used by Lehi and Etzel fighters, Moshe Barazani and Meir Feinstein who took their own lives, prior to being taken to the gallows. Ben-Ami went to hug Levin, and the two men remained close together for a while, smiling at each other.
When Ben Ami came back to sit by his daughter, he told her, obviously very touched, “He just told me that he loves me, do you understand?”
There was indeed a sense of emotional sharing among these veterans and their close relatives there – something that took them all far beyond the ancient and obsolete disagreements of the past between the different armed groups who fought for the creation of the State of Israel. Levin was right; 71 years after that war, after their incarceration and shared struggle, they were free to just love each other.


Tags history old city jerusalem Tower of David Museum
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Triangle hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Is IDF deception against Israeli citizens okay? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The shocking wage gap By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Iran’s panicky push for Palestinian jihad By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
2 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
3 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
4 Comedy club drops comedian Ari Shaffir after comment about Kobe Bryant
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
5 Trump’s game-changing speech of the century
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by