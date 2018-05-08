Hebron shooter released after 9 months in prison

Hebron shooter Elor Azaria was released from prison on Tuesday after serving nine months of a 14 month sentence.



He was due to be released on Thursday, but was released a few days early to be able to attend his brother's wedding.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking before departing on a state visit to Cyprus, said that he is "relieved this thing is over with."Azaria's sister released a family photo on Facebook under the caption "My family is reunited, there can be no greater joy." Under that is the hashtag "Our Elor is spreading his wings again."In March, the IDF Parole Board ordered he receive an early release for good behavior - a perk often granted to prisoners in Israel.In November, President Reuven Rivlin rejected Azaria’s request to commute his 14-month jail sentence for manslaughter altogether, making the current early release a limited success for Azaria. Also, Azaria had asked the board to ideally free him before the upcoming the April Passover holiday - which the board rejected.Azaria entered jail on August 9, after being convicted of manslaughter for shooting Palestinian attacker Abdel Fatah al-Sharif on March 24, 2016.Videos of the incident, which went viral and brought widespread international condemnation, show Azaria shooting the incapacitated terrorist while he was lying on the ground – although Azaria claimed his shots were in self-defense, and he feared a possible knife attack or concealed explosive vest.Part of the story regarding Azaria's sentence has been that he was already given leniency by the original IDF Court that sentenced him, which said that his strong and clean prior record and the stress of the operational situation had led to a lighter sentence.Further, in September 2017, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot commuted Azaris' sentence from 18 months to 14 months - meaning his sentence had already been effectively reduced twice even before he was granted an early release by the parole board.This was still not enough for much of the political class who had called for him to receive an outright pardon without serving a day behind bars.But when Rivlin rejected Azaria's request for a broad commutation of his sentence, he said he thought “an additional lightening of your sentence would harm the resilience of the IDF and the State of Israel. The IDF’s values, including the Purity of Arms, are the core foundation of the strength of the IDF,” and have helped Israel “in the just struggle for our right to a safe, national home, and in building a robust society.”Rivlin's rejection letter also foreshadowed the parole board's decision when he wrote, “In his decision, the president took into account the fact that you are expected to face a committee in approximately three months, to consider your release.”While Rivlin was criticized for that decision, the early release by the IDF parole board is likely to be received positively by much of the country's political class.