First-ever female tank commanders make IDF history

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

For the first time in IDF history four female soldiers have become tank commanders after a 16-month-long pilot program and will be deployed to the Egyptian border with Division 80, the Israeli military announced Thursday.



“There has never been such an experience in the IDF,” said Chief Armored Officer Brig.-Gen Guy Hasson, adding that the four female tank commanders are “four amazing and determined women.”





“We understand the potential in the operational value of both the Border Defense Forces and the Armored Corps,” Brig.-Gen. Hasson said, stressing that “there is potential here for girls who really want to work for the defense of the state.”The pilot program began with 15 female recruits beginning basic training in southern Israel, with two recruits dropping out just after two weeks. The 13 remaining recruits then moved to Shizafon where they were divided into three squads headed by a senior tank commander, completing their tank training on the Merkava Mark 3 model which they would be operating.In December the recruits finished their training and were applauded by the head of the corps' training brigade Col. Moran Omer during a ceremony at the Armored Corps' monument in Latrun outside Jerusalem.History is made with first four female tank commanders in IDF history (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)“We’re standing before a bit of history. For the first time, a tank operator medal will be pinned on the uniform of female IDF soldiers,” he said.“You stood up to the difficult physical challenges, learned the profession and, no less importantly, you learned to love the power of metal,” he said.“We demanded you complete the full and long training program… after you were fully trained as fighters in the Border Defense Force — no simple mission in itself — and you did so successfully.”According to Brig.-Gen.Hasson, there will be no mixed tanks. Every tank under female command will have only female fighters.When the IDF announced that it was considering the possibility of having women serve in the armored corps, several former high-ranking officers and religious groups come out against it including former IDF Chief Rabbi Yisrael Weiss.Weiss argued said that if a male and female soldier are put “into a closed box for a week... you'll get a little tank soldier in another nine months.”The IDF responded to the criticism stating that even if the pilot program is deemed successful, there would be no mixed-gender tank crews and female tank crews will not be part of battalions which would operate in enemy territory. Rather, they would only be deployed to the borders.According to Hasson, if they are required to engage an Islamic State group terror squad attempting to infiltrate from Sinai, they will be able to do so from a stationary position.While an additional three recruits dropped out during their tank training, the other 10 finished and will serve as combat soldiers in the IDF’s Armored Corps.Brig.-Gen. Hasson stated that the reason for the recruits dropping out of the trial was similar to male recruits, with two dropping out due to medical issues not related to the program, two did not meet the requirements and one due to motivation."We didn't give in to them by an inch and we didn't compromise. It can be said for them that they did it like real fighters," he said, adding that while they have not yet been involved in any operations, they have partaken in various operational activities like their male counterparts.