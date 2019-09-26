IDF Chief of Staff Kochavi inspects Naval readiness in northern border

On the right ,IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi addressing the crew of Sa'ar 5-class corvette INS Lahav as part of the first IDF Chief of Staff inspection of 2019. . (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

IDf Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi carried out a surprise inspection of Naval forces on Wednesday that simulated various scenarios along Israel’s northern border, IDF spokesperson reported on Thursday.



The inspection led to preliminary results which were presented to Kochavi indicating the readiness level of the Navy is high.

The complex exercise combined both offensive and defensive tasks, practiced operational plans and activated advanced technology.This is the first such inspection that will be held in the IDF every few months to ensure the readiness level of the armed forces.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });