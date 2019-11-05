IDF increases number of female combat soldiers in co-ed units

Women in an IDF combat unit help one of their fellow fighters during a training exercise. (photo credit: REUTERS)

The IDF has decided to significantly increase the number of women serving as combat soldiers in co-ed battalions.



The military is changing the ratio between them in those units, especially in order to move male fighters to maneuvering units, which are experiencing a significant shortage of manpower, especially in land battalions, since compulsory service has been shortened.

The number of women serving as combat soldiers has grown fourfold over the past three years.The IDF believes that this trend will continue and that it will make the change possible. It should be noted that, on the one hand, the number of women wanting to serve in combat units in the army is increasing, as opposed to what happens with men, but this remains a voluntary choice for women — those who do so commit to serving for at least three years, as boys do.The IDF data, published today for the first time showed that female soldiers make up 65% of the Border Police and male soldiers make up 35%, previously female soldiers comprised 55% of the unit and males the other 45%.Even in the Home Front Command Rescue Battalions, which also carry out regular security missions in the Judea and Samaria area, there has been a significant change. If until recently, the proportion was 50% - 50%, it now stands at 60% female fighters compared to 40% male. The same trend is recorded in air defense, within its various units: in the past, men used to make up 55% of the forces compared to 45% made up by women, the situation is now reversed.The IDF pointed out that there has been a dramatic increase in the number of girls who want to serve as combat soldiers. While co-ed battalions like Caracal used to be considered an exception, but the situation today is different and the IDF's current need for female fighters is described as a critical operational need.Today, the Israel Defense Forces has a lack of manpower in fighting battalions, as reflected in senior companies and platoons, i.e., made of people in the last six months of their service.The average number of fighters in senior companies' platoons is often around 15/16 people. It also happens that due to manpower problems, the army merges companies into one. Some fighting battalions lack dozens of soldiers.In light of this, the Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has set as an immediate target that the minimum number of soldiers in infantry companies should be 21. Assigning to them more men from the coed battalions is one of the steps to solve the problem.The article was translated by Rossella Tercatin.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });