IDF indicts three officers in drowning death of soldier

Three IDF officers have been indicted by military court over their failure to prevent the drowning of Sgt. Evyatar Yosefi during a navigation exercise last year in the area of the Hilazon stream in northern Israel.

Yosefi was part of Gadsar paratrooper reconnaissance battalion when he was swept away by the stream while participating in a navigation training exercise in the Galilee. His unit had been hiking around the stream working in pairs to learn how to navigate in the wilderness.

He was found two hours later by rescue services about 100 meters from where he fell into the water.

The investigation into the deadly incident found that several officers neglected to perform their duties and had violated orders. In March, five officers-the soldier’s team leader, a lieutenant; his deputy platoon commander, a lieutenant; his platoon commander, a captain; the commander of his training program, a major; and his battalion commander, a lieutenant colonel — were all dismissed from their positions.

On Wednesday, following a hearing for the officers, the Chief Military Advocate Gen. Sharon Afek decided to file charges, under plea bargains, against three of the five-the battalion commander who will confess and be convicted of non-compliance with the military's mandatory instructions; the company commander who will confess and be convicted of negligence and the team leader who has already been released from the IDF, who will confess and be convicted of negligence.

The plea bargains are subject to the approval of the military tribunal and will be presented shortly, the military said. Two other officers, the platoon commander and the company commander, the hearing proceedings have ended and decisions will be taken shortly.

As part of the plea bargain the battalion commander,who will be able to continue his military service, was sentenced to probation. While the officer was not present at the time of the navigation exercise, he was sentenced on the fact that he did not comply with instructions during the preparations of the drill.

The deputy platoon commander was sentenced to 100 days of military work, a demotion in rank and a suspended sentence. The team leader was sentenced to 45 days of military work, a demotion in rank and a suspended sentence.

In March the military said that the investigation into the tragedy found that the way in which the exercise was prepared deviated from army orders, did not adhere to the characteristics of the training series, was conducted with many errors and was carried out in a manner that “lacked concern for details.”

The decision to embark on a drill in stormy weather conditions, as well as the physical and mental load “increased the level of training complexity and risks without taking steps to cope with these conditions,” all of which also contributed to Yosefi’s death.

“The behavior of the chain of command during the event, which did not live up to what is expected of IDF officers, was what created the conditions that led to this tragic consequence,” the military said at the time.