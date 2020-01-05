IDF Chief of Staff: We'll continue integrating women into armored corps

The IDF will continue to the next stage of integrating women into the armored corps, after Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi saw potential for women serving as combat soldiers in tanks, the Israel military announced on Sunday morning.Shortly before Israel’s Supreme Court was set to examine two petitions against the military for their decision to bar women from the armored corps, IDF spokesman Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman stated that the army will continue to examine the possibility of allowing women to serve as combat soldiers in tanks stationed along the country’s borders. The IDF announced in June 2018 that the military had successfully completed a pilot program to train women on tanks. Two-thirds of the women who started the program finishing it, including four who became tank commanders. But in April 2019, the military announced that despite the successful pilot program, women would not be able to serve in the Armored Corps.According to the military, Kochavi, along with officers from general staff and other senior Armored Corps officers have held extensive discussions examining the integration of women into tanks to be deployed along the borders. The discussions included a thorough clarification of the achievements and results of the pilot, as well as insights and analysis of medical data from women in combat roles in other corps in the military.Following the discussions, Kochavi decided that while the pilot showed the real potential for women in the armored corps, there were also several gaps, including the difficulty of loading shells. “In order to make a decision for the long term, the chief of staff determined that it is important to continue onto the next stage in the process of examining the integration of women into the Armored Corps,” the military said.In the next stage of the pilot program, which will be at least twice the size of the previous one, the military will increase the height and weight prerequisites of women who want to take part in the program and expand the time that women are carrying out operational missions along the borders. The training will be done at the Shizafon military base in southern Israel, and the operational activities will be deployed under the 80th Edom Division.At the end of the training period and operational activities, another assessment will be held and decisions will be made whether or not to continue. “The contribution of the women in the IDF was and will continue to be extremely significant,” the military said in a statement, adding that the “inclusion of women in the IDF, including during operational activities, is important and in demand, alongside the necessity of maintaining the professional requirements for each position.”According to Zilberman, the next step of the pilot, including the recruitment of women, will start this year, with results expected in a year and a half.“We’ve done a lot about integrating women in the army, but there’s still a long way to go,” Zilberman said. “In every place that women can be integrated and can succeed, they will be.”