IDF troops begin enforce coronavirus lockdown

According to Haaretz, the troops deployed alongside the police will not be stationed inside Arab cities and villages in Israel.

The number of individuals diagnosed with the virus climbed to over 3,865 cases by Sunday morning. According to the Health Ministry, while the large majority of cases are mild, 66 people are in serious condition and 12 people have died. Another 89 people have now made a full recovery.

One of the Israelis in critical condition is a 20 year-old man who came to hospital in Ashdod in mild condition before he deteriorated and needed to be placed on a ventilator.