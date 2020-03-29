The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF troops begin enforce coronavirus lockdown

The troops will act as an auxiliary force to the police who have the legal authority to enforce the lockdown.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 29, 2020 10:39
 Armed IDF troops have begun to patrol Israeli cities alongside Israeli police officers to enforce the Health Ministry restrictions meant to stop the continued spread of the coronavirus.
The troops will act as an auxiliary force to the police who have the legal authority to enforce the lockdown which requires Israelis to remain at home except under specific circumstances such as buying food or going to a pharmacy.

According to Haaretz, the troops deployed alongside the police will not be stationed inside Arab cities and villages in Israel.

The number of individuals diagnosed with the virus climbed to over 3,865 cases by Sunday morning. According to the Health Ministry, while the large majority of cases are mild, 66 people are in serious condition and 12 people have died. Another 89 people have now made a full recovery.
One of the Israelis in critical condition is a 20 year-old man who came to hospital in Ashdod in mild condition before he deteriorated and needed to be placed on a ventilator.

There are 58 IDF soldiers confirmed to have the virus and another 3,697 in quarantine
Also on Sunday Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin said that the IAF will continue it’s routine and maintain operational readiness despite the outbreak of the virus.
“This is a historic event that happens once in a 100 years. The [air] force has gone into a state of emergency,” Norkin told senior air force officers by video conference. “We have made significant adaptations and changes in how we operate. We are aware of our people and we will take care of their health and we will help as much as necessary in the national and civilian effort to deal with this virus. We will continue to defend the skies of the nation. And we will be operationally prepared to protect the skies,” he added.



Tags IDF Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
