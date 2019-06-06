Israel Air Force marking 50 years of Yasur helicopter operations

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Israeli Air Force on Thursday night will be marking 50 years of operational use of the CH-53D Yas’ur helicopters at the Tel Nof air base in central Israel.





The event will be hosted by the IAF and the Israeli Air Force Association and will be attended by senior officials from Sikorsky the maker of the CH-53D Yasur helicopters, Sikorsky, IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amiram Norkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Israel Aerospace Industries Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nimrod Sheffer, IAFA CEO, Guy Enav, as well as past and present Yas’ur commanders, ground and air crews and their families.

“As a fellow CH-53 pilot and on behalf of all of Lockheed Martin and Sikorsky I’d like to congratulate the Israeli Air Force for 50 years of CH-53 operations. I’m proud that the Yas’ur fleet has served the IAF so gallantly for so long,” said Sikorsky President Dan Schultz.

First used by the IAF in 1969, the Yas’ur helicopters are the air force's primary helicopter used regularly to transport soldiers and equipment. They have also taken part in a wide variety of missions, including secret operations as well as search and rescue missions.

“The innovative design of the helicopter project brings the most advanced technologies that ensures excellent performance in terms of safety, reliability, efficiency, battlefield survivability and growth potential,” he continued, adding that the company is convinced that the CH-53K is ultimate future solution for heavy lift helicopters for the IAF.

“The CH-53K is the only true heavy lift solution for the Israel Air Force,” Schultz said. “Newly designed and providing superior safety, capability, growth, and affordability, the CH-53K will enable a worthy transition from one CH-53 generation to the next within the Israel Air Force. As the Israel Air Force honors the 50th year of service for the CH-53D this year, Sikorsky looks forward to supporting the CH-53K in Israel for the next 50 years.”

While the ageing helicopters have been upgraded with 20 new electronic systems and missile defense, the IAF will still need to replace them by 2025.

In March the annual State Comptroller report recommended that the IAF replacing the ageing aircraft as soon as possible as “prolonging the life of the Yas’ur is liable to endanger human life and may have significant operational implications and substantial maintenance costs.”

The air force should “consider purchasing the Yas’ur replacement option early so that it will be as close as possible to the date on which the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the United States is implemented,” the report added

According to the comptroller report there is also a significant gap in the availability of spare parts for the ageing aircraft which “require maintenance more frequently.” The report recommended examining alternatives to ensure their continued use.

The IAF plans to buy some 20 new heavy-lift helicopters—in other words, one squadron—to replace the current CH-53 Sea Stallion squadron at the Tel Nof Base. The two options in the running are Lockheed Martin Sikorsky’s CH-53K King Stallion, the same maker of the Yas’ur, and Boeing’s Ch-47F Chinook helicopter.

Senior IAF officials including Brig.-Gen. Noam Reef, the head of the IAF Helicopter Division, and the IAF attaché to the US, Brigadier General [Amir] Keren recently looked at the helicopter in Maryland and told Lockheed Martin that they intend to evaluate the helicopter as a possible replacement for the older aircraft, with a flight evaluation later this year.

According to senior Lockheed Martin representatives, it would take 36 months to deliver the new helicopters after the IAF signs a contract with the company.

Both Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky and Boeing have long histories of providing Israel with military equipment and are vying for the contract which will pit Boeing’s veteran twin-engine, tandem-rotor transport helicopter against the CH-53K King Stallion.

The CH-53K King Stallion, the successor to the CH-53, is operated by a crew of 5, including 2 pilots and a combat crew of 3 gunners, and is fitted with self-defense weapons and ballistic protection and also has crashworthy seats and retracting landing gear, significantly increasing aircraft and crew survivability.

The CH-53K is fitted with digital fly-by-wire avionics with fully integrated flight and navigation displays and has a mechanical diagnostic system which notifies maintenance crews when a part needs to be replaced and can carry three times the amount of cargo able to be carried by the C-47 Chinook.

The CH-53K is powered by three engines giving it a cruising speed of 261 km/h and a range of 530 miles (852 km), the aircraft can be used in a variety of missions including rescue operations, transport missions, tactical troop lifts as well as support for special operations.

With a maximum carrying weight of 36,000 LBS the CH-53K offers three times the carrying power of its predecessor and has been designed by the company to ensure reliability, low maintenance and enhanced survivability.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



