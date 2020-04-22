Israel Diamond Exchange president elected head of World Federation

Israel Diamond Exchange president Yoram Dvash was chosen as head of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses this week. He was unanimously elected president.The decision was made Tuesday. Dvash replaces Ernie Blom, president of the South African International Diamond Exchange, who has been in office since 2012. The World Federation of Diamond Bourses represents approximately 30 diamond exchanges from around the world under one roof. Its purpose is not only to protect the interests of affiliated exchanges and their private members, but also to participate in the promotion of world trade and to encourage the establishment of additional diamond exchanges. Dvash's appointment provides great pride to the State of Israel and the Israeli Diamond Exchange.Dvash said: “It is precisely during this difficult time, when the diamond industry is facing its toughest times with a near complete halt to the world diamond trade, that this is an opportunity to operate and take the industry to new highs and new business avenues. My election as president of the World Federation is another layer in which the diamond world can be influenced, with uniformity of goals and global collaborations.”