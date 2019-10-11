Israeli woman gets seven years in a Russian jail over nine grams of pot

An Israeli-American woman, 25-year-old Naama Issachar, was sentenced in Russia on Friday to seven-in-a-half years of jail time after nine grams of pot were found in her checked luggage last April, during a stop in the Moscow airport on her way from India back to Israel, the Israeli media reported on Friday.



Prior to her sentencing, Israel had rejected a request by Moscow to swap her for a Russian hacker, Aleksey Burkov, arrested in 2015 while he was visiting Israel.

According to the Russian news agency, RT, the US had issued an Interpol warrant for him on allegations of cyber attacks and computer fraud. Both Burkov and Issachar have denied the charges against them.Israel’s Foreign Ministry said it took a very negative view of the verdict. “This is a disproportionately heavy punishment to be handed out to an Israeli young woman with no criminal record who was on a transfer flight at the Moscow airport on her way to Israel,” the Foreign Ministry said.Unfortunately Russia had not listened to “Israel’s pleadings” when it comes to taking these circumstances into account, the ministry added.Prime Minister’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office confirmed on Friday that it was not possible to grant Russia’s swap request because Israel’s High Court had already agreed that he could be extradited to the United States."Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally intervened on behalf of Naama Issachar in recent weeks. Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin about her when her case when he visited Sochi a few weeks ago and raised the issue again during a telephone conversation this week,” the PMO said. Netanyahu updated Issachar’s mother after the Sochi meeting.It added that Israeli authorities had been involved in Issachar’s case from the start and clearly told Russia that the punishment it wants to mete out to Issachar was disproportionate.Netanyahu has sought a commitment from Russia to seek a lesser punishment and to ease the conditions under which Issachar is held. Russia has yet to respond to those requests, the PMO said.The PMO said that Israel would continue to do everything possible to secure Issachar’s release.Netanyahu's office added that the Prime Minister greatly appreciated Putin's willingness to devote time to the issue and hoped his efforts in this case would be fruitful in the future. Issachar was first arrested in April after nine grams of cannabis were found in her checked luggage during an inspection. The young American-Israeli woman was returning to Israel after a three-month trip to India , via a connecting flight though Moscow.As she was boarding her flight to Tel Aviv, she was pulled over by Russian police who told her they had found the cannabis in her checked baggage.Issachar acknowledged that the baggage was hers but said that the cannabis was not, and that she did not know how it got into her luggage.She was then transferred out of the airport to a detention facility in Moscow, where she was charged with possession of cannabis, which usually entails a one-month period of detention, a fine, and a ban from entering the country.Shortly before the end of her month was up, however, the state prosecutor changed the charge from possession for personal use to drug smuggling – a far more serious charge, which carries with it a sentence of three to 10 years in prison.Issachar is currently incarcerated in a women’s prison an hour and a half’s journey outside of Moscow.Issachar’s sister Liad says that the charges against her sister for smuggling the drugs into Russia are without any foundation, given that the cannabis was found in checked baggage that was being transferred to her connecting flight destined for Tel Aviv.Liad asserted that this was evidence that Naama never had any intention of bringing the cannabis into Russia, since she would never have had access to it while in the airport.Liad also said that her sister never tried to leave the airport, that she remained at her departure gate the entire time she was there, and that her stopover was just four hours. Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.

