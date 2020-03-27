The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire

Rocket fire breaks lull in violence as both sides fight the coronavirus.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MARCH 27, 2020 23:57
A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
The IDF struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday night in response to the firing of a rocket sent into Israel earlier in the evening, breaking a lull of violence amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“IDF aircraft and tanks attacked military positions and infrastructure used for underground activity by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement. 

“The attacks were carried out in response to rocket fire launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory earlier in the evening,” the statement added.

Explosions were heard in southern Israel on Friday night after incoming rocket sirens were activated in communities bordering the Gaza Strip. The sirens were activated around 9.30PM in the southern college town of Sderot and neighboring communities including Nivim and Or Haner. 

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that one projectile was fired from the northern part of the Hamas-run coastal enclave, with local reports saying the projectile struck an open field. 

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Palestinian media reports later said that Israeli Air Force jets struck several targets in the Hamas-run coastal enclave.

The projectile was the first fired in almost a month when a rocket was fired towards southern Israel but landed inside the Gaza Strip.

In February close to 100 rockets were fired at Israel by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group after gruesome footage of an IDF bulldozer lifting the mutilated corpse of 27 year-old PIJ terrorist after he was killed by IDF fire while planting an explosive device along the Gaza perimeter fence.

Footage from the scene which went viral on social media showed the IDF bulldozer driving at high speed toward a group of Palestinian youth throwing stones to prevent them from retreiving the body. Several people were seen carrying one individual, but the bulldozer was seen lifting Na’im body from the ground before it returned to Israel along with an IDF Merkava tank which had been guarding it.

But the past few weeks has seen a period of calm holding as both sides have focused on halting the outbreak of the coronavirus. 

The number of individuals diagnosed with the virus climbed to over 3,035 cases by Thursday afternoon. According to the Health Ministry, while the large majority of cases are mild, 49 people are in serious condition and 10 people have died. 

There are at least nine confirmed cases in the Gaza Strip. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Gaza’s healthcare system would not be able to deal with an outbreak of the deadly disease in the densely populated enclave home to nearly 2 million people.

There are 20 coronavirus quarantine facilities in Gaza's south, including empty schools, hotels and medical facilities which are currently housing more than 1,200 people who have just returned to the blockaded coastal enclave.

WHO has established a field hospital at the Rafah crossing with 38 beds, 6 intensive care unit beds and 30 for patients in moderate condition. Another 50 rooms will be established as a quarantine area for travelers. The Gaza European Hospital will also be designated to absorb and treat additional cases should the field hospital reach full capacity.

The IDF’s Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has helped transfer approximately 1,000 Coronavirus detection kits donated by WHO into the Strip as well as the entry of hundreds of medical protection kits and of medicines and disinfectants.


Tags IDF gaza strip Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Good job, Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Peter Lerner What we have here is a failure to communicate By PETER LERNER
My Word: Crowning the butterfly effect By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert I am so proud of you, Lucy Aharish By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
3 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
4 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Map
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by