Israel to Saudia Arabia on National Day: Mazal Tov

By
September 23, 2019 12:29
1 minute read.
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi A

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 6, 2019. (photo credit: UMIT BEKTAS / REUTERS)

It's routine for Israel to sent congratulatory wishes to countries around their world on the occasion of their national days of independence. It's not routine to send those messages to Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, amid concerns of a regional war between Iran and Saudi Arabia because of the recent attack on the Saudi oil facilities, one of the Foreign Ministry's Arabic twitter accounts wished the Saudi Kingdom peace and prosperity.

“We sincerely congratulate the Saudi people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom. We ask God to keep you safe and secure and wish you more prosperity,” read the message in Arabic on the @IsarelintheGulf twitter account.


Saudi National Day is celebrated in the kingdom on September 23 to commemorate the 1932  renaming of theKingdom of Nejd and Hejazto the Kingdom of Saudi Arabiaby royal decree from King Abdul Aziz Ibn Saud, the first monarch and founder of Saudi Arabia.  

Saudi Arabia National Day became a holiday in 2007, and this is the first time Israel has used the opportunity to send good wishes to the kingdom.

The Foreign Ministry re-started its Twitter account directed toward users in the Persian Gulf countries in January – which it has described as a “virtual embassy “ – after it laid dormant for more than four years. The move was seen as reflecting a new breeze blowing between Israel and at least some of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The twitter account currently has some 24,000 followers, up from 7,626 just after it was launched.


