Israel to hold decision re Armenian genocide until Turkish elections

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu decided to postpone an official Israeli recognition of the Armenian genocide until the upcoming Turkish elections are concluded.

June 3, 2018 07:34
Supporters listen to the speech by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a rally for the upcoming

Supporters listen to the speech by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a rally for the upcoming referendum in Istanbul, Turkey. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the recommendation of the Foreign Office to wait until the upcoming Turkish elections before recognizing the Armenian genocide.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu decided to postpone an official Israeli recognition of the Armenian genocide until the upcoming Turkish elections are concluded, as was recommended to him by the Foreign Office, reported Maariv Sunday morning.

It is predicted by the Foreign Office that should the Jewish state officially recognize the Armenian genocide before the Turkish elections set to take part on June 24 current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might use the Israeli decision to gather support and perhaps win the elections.

The Turkish Ottoman Empire is widely seen as responsible for the annihilation of 1.5 million Armenian Ottoman citizens. Modern Turkey however refuses to view these historical events as a genocide and claims that these figures are inaccurate. 

Israel is the home to a small but vibrant Armenian community, with many members residing in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem.

The Armenian genocide had been widely accreted in the West as a historical reality and dealt with in movies such as Ararat (2002). American celebrity Kim Kardashian also worked to ensure that Armenian history is better known around the world. 


