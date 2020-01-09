Israeli tech company producing water from air earns honor in Las Vegas

GENNY, the Israeli-innovated home appliance that generates water out of thin air, was just named the Consumer Technology Association's Energy Efficiency Product of the Year in the 2020 Smart Home Mark of Excellence Awards at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Wednesday night - an award series that annually recognizes the tech industry's top smart home innovations.Created by the environmentally savvy Rishon Lezion-based tech company Watergen, GENNY, a water-from-air system that taps into atmospheric water using patented heat-exchange technology, produces within itself an endless spring of clean drinkable water to your home or office - significantly reducing plastic usage and disposal by eliminating the waste that accompanies drinking filtered bottled water. How does the system work exactly? First, Watergen’s built-in blower draws air from the atmosphere into the system’s atmospheric water generator. There, an internal filter cleanses the air by removing dust and dirt. Once clean, the air is directed through the GENius heat exchange and cooling process, and condensed into water.The water is then filtered again to remove impurities and add minerals, resulting in fresh drinking-quality water. Once produced, the water is continuously circulated in a built-in reservoir to preserve its freshness.Therefore, the water GENNY produces through its process is of a higher quality than the water running through filtration systems attached to the municipal water lines. GENNY also has the potential to serve as an air purifier and dehumidifier - circulating clean air throughout your home through a small tweak in the water generation process, using the already existing technology to create a multipurpose product. “Our company’s mission is to eliminate the need to rely on outside sources for life necessities and to help people become more environmentally friendly,” says Dan Clifford, President of Watergen North America. “We are especially honored to be named Energy Efficiency Product of the Year at this year’s CES show because this award directly supports one of the top values Watergen stands for."The company, chaired by Israeli-Georgian businessman and philanthropist Mikhael Mirilashvili, recently set its sights on expanding its renewable and energy-efficient clean water solution to the 2.1 billion people worldwide who lack access to safe water at home – and wherever else it might be needed.Last year, the company's large-scale system was donated to authorities in Brazil, Vietnam and India. It has also assisted rescue and recovery efforts during the 2018 California wildfires and provided clean water to the residents of Texas and Florida in the aftermath of the devastation caused by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.The large-scale generator can produce up to 5,000 liters of clean water every day, requiring no infrastructure other than a standard electricity supply.While the technology is now firmly focused on tackling the global water shortage, the company has maintained the energy-efficient edge of its early-day designers and boasts the world’s most energy-efficient atmospheric water production system.Whereas other commercially-available water generators rely on conventional air conditioning and dehumidifying technology to generate drinking water at rates ranging from 650 to 850 watt-hours per liter, Watergen produces safe drinking water at only 250Wh/L – or, in financial terms, a mere two to four cents per liter.“My first priority is not how to make money but to help people, the planet and make kiddush hashem (sanctify God’s name),” Mirilashvili told The Jerusalem Post, a few months prior. “Regarding the revenues, only God decides who makes money and how much.”
Eytan Halon contributed to this report.
