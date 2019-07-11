Israel's Rafael to sell $100m. worth of Barak 8 missile kits to India

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems signed a $100 million contract with KRAS (Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd. India), to manufacture and supply 1,000 Barak 8/ MRSAM missile kits for the Indian Army and Air Force.



In keeping with its commitment to Make-in-India, KRAS is a Joint Venture between RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and Kalyani Strategic Systems.

The joint venture was established with the vision of manufacturing weapon systems required by the Indian Defense Forces, as well as for the export market.KRAS is expected to ramp up its employees to 300 technical experts by 2023.“Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. has a rich history of collaboration with India’s defense industries, resulting in multiple Joint Ventures and subsidiaries around the world and in India,” read a statement released by Rafael, adding that “these partnerships, over the past two decades, have led Rafael to setup local partnerships to support its domestic needs as well as a global supply chain.”The MR-SAM system, jointly developed by India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in close collaboration with Israel's Israel Aircraft Industry (IAI), is a land-based configuration of the long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) or Barak-8 naval air defense system.Able to shoot down enemy aircraft at a range of 50-70 kilometers, it will help to protect India from enemy aircraft and will replace the country’s aging air defense systems.Each MR-SAM system includes a command and control system, tracking radar, missiles and mobile launcher systems. The missiles, which can be fired in single or ripple firing modes from a vertical position, are launched in canister configuration, and the launcher will have eight canisterised missiles in two stacks. The system also features an advanced radio frequency (RF) seeker and can determine if the identified target is a friend or if it belongs to an enemy.Brigadier General (res.) EVP Pini Yungman, Head of Rafael's Air Defense Systems Division emphasized KRAS's commitment to the operational readiness of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, saying that “we at Rafael are proud of our role - not only in KRAS - but also of our participation in Make-in-India, and our strong relationship with the vibrant talent across India’s defense industries. As we mark the end of this project, we look forward to celebrating many more milestones with KRAS, as well as with our many other partners in India.”“This order is a testimony to the capabilities that exist in the country and how they can be utilized to truly achieve the aim of ‘Make-in-India’,” said Mr. Baba Kalyani, Chairman of the Kalyani Group. “Kalyani Group is immensely proud of this achievement and our association with RAFAEL. We are confident in our ability to realize many more such orders.Israel has been supplying India with various weapons systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years, making India one of Israel’s largest buyer of military hardware with annual sales worth over $1 billion.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



