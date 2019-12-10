The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel's gender pay gap increased in 2018, report finds

The 27.5% gender wage gap shows a significant increase since the 2017 report, when the median gap stood at 24.7%.

By EYTAN HALON  
DECEMBER 10, 2019 10:38
WOMEN IN ISRAEL still earn less than similarly educated men in the same age group, relative to other OECD countries. (photo credit: REUTERS)
WOMEN IN ISRAEL still earn less than similarly educated men in the same age group, relative to other OECD countries.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The pay gap between male and female employees grew in 2018, according to new data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).
For a salaried male worker, median monthly gross income stood at NIS 9,207 ($2,654) while the median female worker earned NIS 6,782 ($1,955), the annual report by the CBS revealed.

Wage inequality also grew slightly in the case of average monthly salaries, with the average man earning NIS 12,498 ($3,603) per month compared to an average wage of NIS 8,546 ($2,464) among women. In 2018, the average wage gap stood at 31.6%, compared to 31% in 2017.
While part of the gender pay gap is explained by the difference in the average number of working hours between men and women (44.7 and 36.9 weekly hours, respectively), there was also significant inequality in average income per hour.
The average gross income per hour for a male employee was NIS 66.3 ($19.11), compared to NIS 55.7 ($16.06) among female employees.
There were also significant pay gaps between the Jewish and Arab sectors of the Israeli population, the annual report showed.
Gross monthly income resulting from paid employment among Jewish Israelis stood at an average of NIS 11,191 ($3,226), compared to NIS 7,338 ($2,116) among Arab-Israelis. The wage gap of 34.4% marks a decrease from 35.6% in 2017.
Among Israeli citizens, average hourly income was NIS 65.6 ($18.91), compared to just NIS 41.7 ($12.02) among Arab-Israelis.


