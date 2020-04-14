Israir to carry out rescue flights for Israelis in Europe

Israelis stuck in Lisbon, Portugal, will be able to take a flight Tuesday, which will arrive at 20:30. On Friday, a combined flight will help stranded Israelis in Paris and Barcelona return home, while Sunday, Israir will operate two Milan rescue flights.

Also on Sunday, a flight to Tblisi, Georgia, will aid stranded Israelis return home. On Monday, April 20, Israir will fly to Budapest.

On Sunday, Israel's government announced that passenger flights may continue arriving to Israel from abroad regardless of whether they came from places with a high rate of coronavirus infections.

Anyone arriving from abroad will be required to stay in a quarantine hotel, unless they receive special government approval.

Earlier this month, an El Al flight from Melbourne brought 280 Israelis who were stranded in Australia and New Zealand as global civil aviation came to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-stop flight was the longest in the history of Israeli aviation, taking 17 hours and 20 minutes. It was also among El Al’s first set of flights to fly directly to and from Australia, the first having taken place in late March from Ben-Gurion to Perth.