Ituran car-theft prevention saved economy NIS 761.m – report

There has been a 10% increase in car theft-related events, a 20% increase in the number of car theft attacks compared to 2018, and an all-time high in catching 140 car theft squads, according to Ituran’s 2019 report for car theft. At the top of the list of theft vehicles in 2019, jeeps and compact SUVs constituted 35% of the total vehicle theft, compared with 21% in 2018, an increase of 60%.Some 50% of all car theft incidents in 2019 involved the thief obtaining the car key, by burglary or in other ways. Nir Sheratzky, CEO of Ituran, said, “In 2019, Ituran led to the arrest of 140 theft squads, whose arrest saved 9,520 vehicle thefts in the year, saving NIS 761 million for the Israeli economy.”Ituran’s extensive survey shows that in the analysis of the thieves’ favorite areas, Gush Dan continues to lead the theft table in Israel, with 28% of all the theft events, followed by the Sharon region with 26%, the South with 15%, Shfela and Jerusalem with 10% each, the North with 7% and Judea with 4%.