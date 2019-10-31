Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ivanka Trump releases picture of husband Jared at Western Wall

Ivanka and Jared both serve US President Donald Trump as Senior Advisors, an unprecedented level of a US President relating on his family members to rule.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 31, 2019 14:44
Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump Jared Kushner at the Western Wall in 2019 . (photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

Senior Advisor to US President Donald Trump, who is also her father, Ivanka Trump released on social media a photograph of her husband Jared Kushner at the Western Wall on Monday. 
 
In a press release on behalf of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation the delegation at the visit was said to include US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Assistant to the Senior Advisor Avi Berkowitz, and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. 
 
They were met by Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mordechai Eliav. 

The Israelis recited a prayer and a verse from Psalms with their Jewish-American guests, wished them success and thanked them for their friendship with Israel. 
 
Jared and Ivanka celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on October 25, Ivanka embraced the Jewish faith as part of her relationship with Jared and Trump is the first serving US President to have immediate Jewish family members while in office. 


   



