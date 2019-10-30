Jared Kushner on Jordan Valley Annexation: We like to keep our options open

White House adviser Jared Kushner at the "2019 Prison Reform Summit" in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)

US special envoy Jared Kushner did not reject outright Israel’s annexation plan for the Jordan Valley, stating instead that the Trump Administration would like to keep its “options open.”



Kushner spoke during an interview with Channel 13 while visiting Israel this week, prior to his departure for Saudi Arabia.

During his brief time in Jerusalem, he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party head Benny Gantz.The US has delayed the long anticipated publication of its peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, preferring to publish it after a government is formed.Kushner said the plan was mentioned during his meetings both with Netanyahu and Gantz, but the only thing that was discussed was the timing of the release.“We have a real desire to put out the plan,” Kushner said.Channel 13 asked the US envoy, "so you are not ruling out the possibility of some sort of annexation in the Jordan Valley.“The Jordan Valley is something that we have spent a lot of time looking and talking about with a lot of the different professionals in Israel from a security point of view,” Kushner said.“We understand how essential the Jordan Valley is to Israel's security and it is obviously something that we are going to take into consideration,” Kushner said."If there is an actual proposal [for annexation] that is put forward, we will look at it and we will have discussions. Our hope is that after there is government formation we will be able to look at the full comprehensive picture of what we would like to see. It includes compromises from both sides, but also a lot opportunity for both sides to move forward,” Kusher said.Channel 13 asked the US envoy, if he was therefore "not ruling out the possibility of some sort of annexation in the Jordan Valley.”Kushner responded, “We like to keep our options open, that is the Trumpian way.”With regard to the overall plan, the US envoy did not offer more details, but said he believed that changes in the region offered opportunities for Israel and the Palestinians.“You have a different sentiment in the region of countries that want to do a lot of business with Israel economically. There is a lot of desire to do military partnerships with Israel,” said Kushner. But he noted that Israel can only take advantage of such sentiment if it has a government.Kushner added that Israel’s security is very important to America and to Israel.“Having peace with the Palestinians is a critical step if they want to have long term security in the region,” he said.At the UN Security Council on Monday France and the United Kingdom warned Israel against any annexation efforts.“I would also reiterate here the United Kingdom’s position that annexation of any part of the West Bank would be destructive to peace efforts and could not pass unchallenged. Annexation of territory by force is prohibited under international law,” UK Deputy Ambassador to the UN Jonathan Allen said.Separately in his interview with Channel 13, Kushner spoke of the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi . U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that Baghdadi killed himself during an overnight raid by elite U.S. special operations forces in Syria."Killing the leader was a very big, symbolic victory. I think it was very big for America, big for the world, big for the region. But at the end of the day we still have more work to do,” Kushner said.

