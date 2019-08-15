Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jordanian gov. halts production on movie that shows Jewish ties to Jordan

The movie, known as “Jaber,” sparked public outrage after actors shared its storyline on social media.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 15, 2019 06:13
Jordanian gov. halts production on movie that shows Jewish ties to Jordan

THE THEATER and Nymphaeum are among the popular sights at Petra in Jordan’s southwestern desert. (photo credit: SAUL SCHWARTZ)

The Jordanian government has demanded production cease on a new film because it portrays the Jewish people’s historic ties to Jordan, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).

The movie, known as “Jaber,” sparked public outrage after actors shared its storyline on social media: A Jordanian boy uncovers a stone with Hebrew writing on it in Petra. He looks to sell it for a high price, when Israel catches wind of the stone. The country sends a group of Russian mobsters to retrieve the stone from the boy at any cost.
According to AP, opponents of the film are concerned that depicting the Jews’ historic ties to Jordan could cause the Jewish state to make territorial claims of Jordan.


The Jordanian government is now reviewing the script and said it will offer recommendations about what to do with it. The Israeli Foreign Ministry declined to comment. 



Related Content

August 15, 2019
The guys behind the movie ‘Good Boys’ are ready for their close-up

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings