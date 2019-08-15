Jordanian gov. halts production on movie that shows Jewish ties to Jordan

THE THEATER and Nymphaeum are among the popular sights at Petra in Jordan’s southwestern desert. (photo credit: SAUL SCHWARTZ)

The Jordanian government has demanded production cease on a new film because it portrays the Jewish people’s historic ties to Jordan, according to a report by the Associated Press (AP).





The movie, known as “Jaber,” sparked public outrage after actors shared its storyline on social media : A Jordanian boy uncovers a stone with Hebrew writing on it in Petra. He looks to sell it for a high price, when Israel catches wind of the stone. The country sends a group of Russian mobsters to retrieve the stone from the boy at any cost.

According to AP, opponents of the film are concerned that depicting the Jews’ historic ties to Jordan could cause the Jewish state to make territorial claims of Jordan.

The Jordanian government is now reviewing the script and said it will offer recommendations about what to do with it. The Israeli Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

