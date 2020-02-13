Katz: I'll make every effort to bring home Israelis on coronavirus cruise

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz held discussions on Thursday morning with Israeli and Chinese delegations about the outbreak of the coronavirus and the situation of Israeli civilians in areas where the virus erupted. Discussions included efforts to help get a group of Israelis off the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is currently parked off the coast of Japan.Katz asked Japan on Wednesday to release the 15 Israelis quarantined aboard the cruise ship, which is carrying passengers infected with coronavirus. "I will make every effort to bring home the Israelis who are on the coronavirus ship, while making sure to take the necessary steps to protect the public," he said.Israeli media reported on Thursday morning that the 15 Israelis could potentially take a direct flight from Japan to Israel on a special plane if they are released. Insurance companies expressed their willingness to fund the flight.The meeting also included Minister of Health Ya'acov Litzman, who announced on Thursday morning that the Health Ministry is sending a representative to Japan.Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health Prof. Itamar Grotto will travel to Japan to help the Israelis who are on the ship. Grotto said: "We consider it very important to go out as a professional in Japan, to ensure the health of Israelis located in the ship and their safe return to Israel while ensuring that we prevent any risk to the population in Israel."