Knesset to vote on immunity for Netanyahu on Tuesday

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit will come to the first House Committee meeting on Thursday to present the indictments of Netanyahu and former social welfare minister Haim Katz. MKs will be allowed to ask Mandelblit questions about the indictments.

"We will not participate in this farce," Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar said on Monday. "I very much hope that what really matters is taking place in Washington."

Labor-Gesher-Meretz will symbolically hold its faction meeting on Tuesday in front of the Supreme Court before going to the Knesset and will "vow to defend democracy from the incitement of Netanyahu and the Right."

New MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu will be sworn in to the Knesset, in place of former MK Gadi Yevarkan, who quit in order to run in the March 2 election with Likud. The announcements of Tzipi Hotovely as Diaspora affairs minister, Ophir Akunis as social welfare minister and Tzachi Hanegbi as agriculture minister will be officially announced to the Knesset.

Hotovely, the first religious Zionist woman ever in the cabinet. will be sworn in as a minister for the first time.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein decided not to run the meeting in the plenum and leave it to his deputies. His decision came after the Likud decided to boycott the event.