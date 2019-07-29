Labor approves letting Peretz pick unrealistic candidates

New Labor leader Amir Peretz, July 3rd, 2019.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The Labor Party will not bring in a “celebrity” for a realistic slot on the party’s list for the September election, the Labor executive committee decided on Monday.
But the committee did give Labor leader Amir Peretz the right to choose the party’s eighth candidate, which has not been realistic in recent polls. Peretz has until Wednesday’s Labor convention to fill the slot, as well as others after number 10 on the united Labor-Gesher list.
Sources close to Peretz said he is looking for a security figure and to strengthen the Druze and Arab sectors in the party in the eighth, 11th and 12th slots and for Russian and Ethiopian immigrants further down on the list.The Jerusalem Post
learned that Peretz offered the slot to Druze retired general Amal Assad, who led protests against the Jewish Nation-State law. Assad turned down the offer, as well as overtures from the Democratic Union and other parties.
“Everyone wants me but I am not interested in entering politics,” Assad told The Post
.
Labor-Gesher’s top 10 candidates will be Peretz Gesher leader Orly Levy-Abecassis will be Itzik Shmuli, Merav Michaeli, Omer Bar-Lev, Revital Swid, Gesher candidate Hegai Reznik, Peretz’s choice for the eighth slot, Labor secretary-general Eran Hermoni and another candidate from Gesher who will be chosen by Levy-Abecassis.
Former MK Eitan Cabel, who was 15th on the Labor list in the April election, said he does not want to be on the list this time.
