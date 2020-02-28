Labor leader: Minority government on the way

Peretz said he would take on the role of mediator to build such a government and then to expand it by bringing in other parties afterward.

In a Facebook Live post on Friday afternoon, Netanyahu said Peretz had confirmed his repeated warnings that if given a chance to form a government, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz would build a left-wing coalition with the assistance of Joint List faction head Ahmad Tibi.

"Such a government would be a danger to Israel's security," Netanyahu said.

Peretz replied that "the real danger to Israel was having a prime minister with three criminal indictments dragging Israel to a fourth election." He accused Netanyahu of risking Israel's security interests in order to evade prosecution.



"While support grow for Labor-Gesher-Meretz Yisrael Beytenu needs to realize that they can't form a government with six seats and refuse to join with the other parties." Labor-Gesher-Meretz responded to Liberman's claims.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman denied the story and accused Peretz of lying. He said his party would vote against any government it would not join."While support grow for Labor-Gesher-Meretz Yisrael Beytenu needs to realize that they can't form a government with six seats and refuse to join with the other parties." Labor-Gesher-Meretz responded to Liberman's claims.

Earlier Friday, Netanyahu toured Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market and Labor candidates toured downtown Jerusalem.