Leifer to remain in prison until Supreme Court ruling on house arrest appeal

Yehuda Fried (C), lawyer of Malka Leifer, speaks to a state prosecutor (L) after a court session at the Jerusalem District Court. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that alleged sex offender Malka Leifer will remain in prison until it issues a ruling on an appeal against her release to house arrest.



The Jerusalem District Court ruled on Wednesday that Leifer should be released to house arrest at her sister’s residence in Bnei Brak by Friday.

The state appealed this decision however and the Supreme Court held a hearing on the appeal Thursday afternoon.The court is expected to make a decision in the coming days.Following a decision last month in the Jerusalem District Court by Judge Chana Miriam Lomp to appoint a new panel of psychiatric experts to evaluate Leifer’s mental fitness to stand extradition trial, Leifer’s lawyers appealed for her to be released from prison to house arrest.Judge Ram Winograd, also of the Jerusalem District Court acquiesced to that request on Wednesday to the dismay of Leifer’s alleged victims and the activist groups who have sought to expedite the painfully long legal proceedings to merely bring Leifer to extradition trial.Manny Waks, head of the Kol V’Oz activist organization said that he had been encouraged by the judge’s attitude during the hearing."After attending today's hearing, I'm cautiously optimistic that Supreme Court Judge Baron will reverse yesterday's decision to release Leifer to house arrest. I hope and expect that Leifer will remain in prison until the end of proceedings against her,” said Waks."It was disgraceful of one of the defence lawyers, Yehuda Fried, to refer so disrespectfully to the Australian Prime Minister, by claiming in court that he's "only interested in Leifer and kangaroos". Australians will understandably be offended by this disgusting remark. We continue to hope for justice to prevail.”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });