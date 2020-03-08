Liberman sets out demands for coalition government, Gantz concurs

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman set out his demands for joining a government on Sunday morning, which focused primarily on matters of religion and state. Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz tweeted his acceptance of Liberman’s requirements a short while later, as speculation gathers that Yisrael Beytenu will recommend to President Reuven Rivlin later this week to task Gantz with the first opportunity to form a government. Yisrael Beytenu is yet to decide which candidate it will recommend to Rivlin, although people deeply involved in the political situation indicated that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would resign and allow for a new Likud leader to take his place there would be “more options to consider when making recommendations to the president,” adding however that at present “it seems like Netanyahu looks more interested in taking people to the streets and riots.”In a short post on his Facebook page Sunday morning, Liberman said he would require a policy whereby pensioners living off income support and stipends for the elderly have a guaranteed monthly income of at least 70 percent of the minimum wage.The Yisrael Beytenu chairman added that he would insist that all authority over public transport on Shabbat and commercial activity on Shabbat be devolved to local authorities, in contrast to the current situation where the transportation ministry and the interior ministry have central control over these issues.The ultra-Orthodox parties, as well as the hardline religious-Zionist parties are adamantly opposed to such activities on Shabbat, while even Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett who is more liberal has refused to commit to opposing a law which would ban the new Shabbat transport systems in Tel Aviv and other cities. Liberman said that any government he joined would also have to pass the legislation for increasing ultra-Orthodox enlistment to the IDF which was drafted by the defense ministry when he was defense minister.And he demanded legislation to provide for civil marriage in Israel, as well as measures to make Orthodox conversion more accessible and approachable, by allowing any municipal chief rabbi, all of whom are credentialed by the chief rabbinate, to establish their own rabbinical courts for conversion.Absent from his list of demands, was the proposed policy Liberman has mentioned numerous times requiring ultra-Orthodox elementary schools to teach core curriculum studies as a condition for receiving state-funding. A spokesperson for the party said that the list of demands was “the bare minimum” Yisrael Beytenu requires, and that other measures would be discussed in the future. A short while after Liberman issued his demands, Gantz tweeted in response “Agreed. We have to move forward.”Although Blue and White agrees with almost all of the demands set out by the Yisrael Beytenu chairman, one point of difference is over civil marriage. Blue and White’s platform actually calls for “civil partnerships,” a status not totally comparable to civil marriage, although enjoying the same benefits. Yisrael Beytenu is however demanding full civil marriage.Blue and White MK Elazar Stern has said that marriage is a religious concept and that therefore the party leaves this term to the different religious faiths and denominations, and seeks “civil partnerships” for non-religious unions.